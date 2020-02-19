The Forever Home

× Expand Living room with a lot of natural light

Taking the keys to your dream home, unlocking the front door, breathing a deep sigh of relief: This is your forever home.

...Right?

But the truth is that many homes are not suited for all lifestyles or abilities. Stairs, narrow hallways and doorways, and other small details—even a half-inch elevation change in a threshold—might go unnoticed now, but can become major issues due to aging or differing abilities.

SIMPLE LINES, BRIGHT LIGHT

The structure of the home is the first step. Lee Bergum of EPS Homes has been selling structural insulated panels that make homes quieter, safer (low offgassing, no formaldehyde), and more durable, resilient, and energy efficient.

“We try to start with the core of your home,” Bergum says. “With the best core, you just feel good when you’re in the home.”

Plus, it helps control costs. “It’s very airtight,” he says. “It’s about 25 percent better than conventional framing.”

[The home] is very airtight. It’s about 25 percent better than conventional framing.” —Lee bergum, EPS Homes

Loon Architects has shifted gears to largely take on the design challenge of creating or renovating homes so that owners can “age in place” rather than moving once residents can no longer navigate their own homes.

Using principles of Universal Design, which accommodate ADA standards, Steve Mooney strives to create usable, useful designs for all bodies.

“This home takes a modern approach, which embraces simple geometry and expansive glass to embrace the landscape and introduce ample daylight into a reasonably small space,” he says.

FUNCTION WITH FORM

Interior design matters, too. Mallory Hildebrand, interior designer from HOM Furniture, says that more than any other IDEA House, this one emphasizes function with the form.

Together with her team—interior designer Corinne Hoeft at Gabberts and design consultant David Gray at HOM Furniture—Hildebrand tackled all the design elements, from color palette (blue) to even, contrasting floors and walls, tables and chairs.

“The overall layout is very important, with access to the house itself and to each piece, taking care not to overload the space with furniture, and intentional with flexibility,” she says.

The overall layout is very important... Taking care not to overload the space with furniture, and intentional with flexibility.” —Mallory Hildebrand, Hom Furniture

For example, Hildebrand’s team was able to incorporate a lift-chair recliner.

“It’s not puffy or old looking; it’s streamlined and functional and even great for people who don’t need it now, but may need it later,” she says.

EXERCISE AMONG THE GREEN

And it’s not just inside that needs to be rethought—so do yards and landscaping.

Laura Wood of By The Woods tackled the challenges that may face families aging in their yards, too.

“I approached the landscape with the Forever Home in mind by having a peaceful space—the home—looking out at peaceful space,” she says.

She took into account three facets: using your yard to embrace hobbies, to care for your health, and for forest bathing.

Natural, more wildflower- or perennial-based gardens that can transition from something more cultivated to something wilder take precedent. Raised garden beds allow for some gardening even when mobility presents a challenge.

Sloping walks with pavers replace steps, and a small outdoor gym provides an easy, accessible place to exercise among the gardens.

“Instead of working or reading indoors, we want to draw residents outdoors and have them embrace their outdoor spaces for better mental health,” she says. Mooney and Wood skipped gutters and designed a pitched roof that will direct rainwater into a garden.

“We’re thinking about what the changes are that we can plan for everyone’s future to make it less difficult to maintain,” she says.

“You’ll know your home and garden will be evolving, but we can take the anxiety out of how that will happen.”