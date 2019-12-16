Accessibility Statement for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ( www.mspmag.com )
Key Enterprise LLC is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for people with disabilities. We are continually improving the user experience for everyone, and applying the relevant accessibility standards.
Measures to support accessibility
Key Enterprise LLC takes the following measures to ensure accessibility of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ( www.mspmag.com ):
- Include accessibility throughout our internal policies.
- Appoint an accessibility officer and/or ombudsperson.
- Provide continual accessibility training for our staff.
- Assign clear accessibility targets and responsibilities.
- Employ formal accessibility quality assurance methods.
Conformance status
The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) defines requirements for designers and developers to improve accessibility for people with disabilities. It defines three levels of conformance: Level A, Level AA, and Level AAA. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ( www.mspmag.com ) is partially conformant with WCAG 2.1 level AA. Partially conformant means that some parts of the content do not fully conform to the accessibility standard.
Feedback
We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ( www.mspmag.com ). Please let us know if you encounter accessibility barriers on Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ( www.mspmag.com ):
- Phone: (612) 339-7571
- E-mail: edit@mspmag.com
- Visitor address: 220 South 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
- Postal address: 220 South 6th St, Minneapolis, Suite 500, MN 55402
We try to respond to feedback within 3 Business Days.
Technical specifications
Accessibility of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ( www.mspmag.com ) relies on the following technologies to work with the particular combination of web browser and any assistive technologies or plugins installed on your computer:
- HTML
- WAI-ARIA
- CSS
- JavaScript
These technologies are relied upon for conformance with the accessibility standards used.
Assessment approach
Key Enterprise LLC assessed the accessibility of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ( www.mspmag.com ) by the following approaches:
- Self-evaluation
- External evaluation
Formal approval of this accessibility statement
This Accessibility Statement is approved by:
Key Enterprise LLC
Editorial Department
Formal complaints
This statement was created on 1 January 2020 using the W3C Accessibility Statement Generator Tool.