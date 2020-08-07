Homepage
Dua Saleh: Voice of Their Generation
Nonbinary Sudanese American songwriter Dua Saleh has emerged as the artist of this city’s incredibly volatile moment. Read more
All's Fair
Celebrate the month like the Fair wants you to, then find fresh patios and more foodist fun. Read more
Aug 7, 2020
The Storied Cabin
A new cabin on the shores of Lake Francis takes shape with nostalgic cues from the past and heirloom pieces that reflect the heritage of the family who lives there. Read more
Aug 7, 2020
How JT Bates Ended Up on Taylor Swift's New Album
The longstanding Twin Cities drummer is featured on three tracks from "folklore," and recorded his parts in town. Read more
Aug 7, 2020
Michelle Obama Invites Journalist Michele Norris on Her New Podcast
After the former First Lady launched the Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify last week, Minnesota native and former All Things Considered host Michele Norris joined her for episode two. Read more
Aug 5, 2020
Sweet Martha's Releases First-Ever Line of Merch
Without the State Fair, many of us won't be able to score her hot-from-the-oven cookies this year, but we can still rep our Sweet Martha pride. Read more
Aug 5, 2020
Women and Wealth
Beliefs about spending and wealth often form during childhood and can fuel negative financial behaviors. The newest article in our series explains how to turn unhealthy money mindsets into smart financial decisions. Read more
Aug 5, 2020
Coming Soon: ViV!R Replaces Popol Vuh
José Alarcon and Jami Olson are relaunching the space as a Mexican bakery cafe and market. Read more
Aug 5, 2020
3 Haus Alpenz Bottles for Your Summer Bar
While we were missing our favorite bartenders all spring, a funny thing happened: We started mixing really good drinks at home. Read more
Aug 5, 2020
Justin Sutherland's Pearl and the Thief Pops-Up at Octo Fishbar
Gone, but not for good, Sutherland's oyster and whiskey palace comes back for limited run. Read more
Aug 4, 2020
Yia Vang's Vinai Finds a Home
Northeast is the lucky neighborhood to get the coming Hmong restaurant next year. Read more
Aug 4, 2020
What Students Say About Going Back to School
As Minnesota school districts consider reopening, continuing distance learning, or a hybrid model of the two, how do students feel about the upcoming school year? Read more
Aug 4, 2020
It's Not Fair Delivers the Minnesota State Fair to Your Doorstep
Without the Great MN Get Together this year, a new gift box service is bringing local goods directly to you. Read more
Aug 4, 2020