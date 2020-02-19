2020 Home and Garden Show lead in image
The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2020
February 26 – March 1 | Minneapolis Convention Center, homeandgardenshow.com
Two bees on a flower
How to Get a Bee's-Knees Backyard
Learn about cultivating a pollinator-friendly yard, organically caring for your lawn, and how to conscientiously landscape at the Garden + Home Stage. Read more
Tray of succulents
Shoppe Local
Find all you’ll need to spruce up your yard and home for spring at the Garden + Home Shoppe. Read more
Illustration of plants
Still Blooming After All These Years
Landscape designers embrace the best of our past with “gardens through the decades” themed designs. Read more
Backyard deck with table and chairs and a pergola
Deck Wars
Duking it out for best decks with TimberTech and some of the metro’s finest deck designERS/builders. Read more
Living room with a lot of natural light
The Forever Home
Shifting the way we think about where—and how—we live. Read more
Modern style dog house
The Barking Lot
A Brooklyn Center-based construction company will feature luxe dog houses for a good cause. Read more
Mike Rowe
From the Sewer Chronicles to a Celebrated Storyteller
He may be a household name, but don’t call him an expert. Serial “apprentice” (his word!) Mike Rowe reflects on his immersive career, how getting dirty helped to reinvigorate the skilled labor market, and why appreciation for the trades can help attract a future workforce. Read more
Kid blowing bubbles out the window of a playhouse
Playhouses for Kids, by (Big) Kids
High schoolers with hammers might be the future of the construction industry. Read more
Woman working a table saw
DIY Your Career
EPS Homes and Hennepin Technical College invite you to roll your sleeves up and “Try A Trade” for size. Read more