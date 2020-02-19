Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2020

Everything you need to know about the five-day event at the Minneapolis Convention Center, featuring Mike Rowe, Minneapolis's very own deck wars competition, nostalgic gardens, and more!

The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2020

February 26 – March 1 | Minneapolis Convention Center, homeandgardenshow.com

How to Get a Bee's-Knees Backyard

Learn about cultivating a pollinator-friendly yard, organically caring for your lawn, and how to conscientiously landscape at the Garden + Home Stage. Read more

Shoppe Local

Find all you’ll need to spruce up your yard and home for spring at the Garden + Home Shoppe. Read more

Still Blooming After All These Years

Landscape designers embrace the best of our past with “gardens through the decades” themed designs. Read more

Deck Wars

Duking it out for best decks with TimberTech and some of the metro’s finest deck designERS/builders. Read more

The Forever Home

Shifting the way we think about where—and how—we live. Read more

The Barking Lot

A Brooklyn Center-based construction company will feature luxe dog houses for a good cause. Read more

From the Sewer Chronicles to a Celebrated Storyteller

He may be a household name, but don’t call him an expert. Serial “apprentice” (his word!) Mike Rowe reflects on his immersive career, how getting dirty helped to reinvigorate the skilled labor market, and why appreciation for the trades can help attract a future workforce. Read more

Playhouses for Kids, by (Big) Kids

High schoolers with hammers might be the future of the construction industry. Read more

DIY Your Career

EPS Homes and Hennepin Technical College invite you to roll your sleeves up and “Try A Trade” for size. Read more