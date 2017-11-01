Pursuing a Lifelong Dream…On a Segway

×

× Expand Faces of Fearless - Greg Pizzolato

For Greg Pizzolato, the dream of entering his “golden years” in retirement did not exactly sync up with reality. Instead, after 40 years of hard work doing a job he loved, Pizzolato found that reaching this milestone left him feeling a bit restless.

It turned out that slowing down simply did not suit Pizzolato. He wanted to be out and about, remaining physically active. On top of that, he missed the social aspect of work.

Simply stated, a restful retirement and Greg Pizzolato did not get along.

Pursuing Something New

Pizzolato’s wife, Vicki Reese, knew something had to change. “I came home one day, and he told me he’d taken three naps. I told him, ‘I think it’s time for you to find something else to do.’”

With his wife’s encouragement, Pizzolato pursued his longtime dream job— to be a tour guide with a really great set of wheels. As a Segway tour guide for Magical History Tours in downtown Minneapolis, Pizzolato has combined a long-time dream with his need for being himself.

The Perfect Job at the Perfect Time

“I kept an open mind, and instead of finding my perfect job, it found me,” Pizzolato said. “It keeps me young… gives me a heightened sense of energy every day.”

While he was a bit concerned he’d be known as the “old guy” among his predominantly college-aged coworkers, instead he’s known as “the guy with all the knowledge.”

Instead of feeling restless in retirement, he’s out meeting new people of all ages and from all walks of life. Vicki says, “He’s more active, more gregarious and more mentally alert.”

Working as a tour guide for the Magical History Tour turned out to be not just a part-time gig for Pizzolato, but more of an unfulfilled calling that he plans to stick with for a long time.

“If I have people tell me they’re too old to do this, I tell them they’re nowhere near my age,” he said. “I think I can do this into my 80s.”

Get more fearless inspiration or share yours.

Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota and Blue Plus® are nonprofit independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.