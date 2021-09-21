× Expand Lovely Ember Photography long dinning room table set for a wedding party The Annex

When pandemic orders restricted event sizes in 2020, tiny weddings became the new normal. But now, even though most people can bank on hosting a blowout party with everyone they love, not all couples are rushing to book 350-person event centers. “People are going to feel more comfortable hosting small weddings moving forward,” says Faith Folayan, wedding planner and owner of This Love Weddings. “Prior to COVID, there were some couples that felt like they had to opt into a larger affair, but now they’re examining what they value as a couple.” For some, that might be a gigantic party—but for others, the intimate gathering feels just right. Here are a few of the smaller spaces on our radar.

The Annex

When architect Kim Batcheller and designer Heather Rose-Dunning opened The Annex—an industrial yet cozy plant-filled venue in LynLake—in 2019, they had no idea how in demand the space was about to become. “People tend to be looking for a place that feels unique, intimate, and special,” Rose-Dunning says. “We’re designers—that’s what we do.”

Even though the team opened the venue just before the pandemic hit Minnesota, word got around about their year-round jungle oasis, and suddenly, the space was consistently booked. “I don’t think smaller weddings are going away,” Rose-Dunning says. “It’s a very different feeling—the level of intimacy that folks appreciate now that they maybe didn’t before.”

The Annex—and its adjacent enclosed-alley space, The Garden—can fit anywhere from 30 to 100 guests, depending on the event’s layout and needs. (Seated dinner? Might want to cap at 50. Cocktails and apps? You can squeeze in 100.) 2748 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., attheannex.com

Baldamar

Baldamar

One bonus of smaller parties? The ability to go all-out with memorable food and drinks. Baldamar, a luxe steak restaurant adjacent to Rosedale Center, offers two private event rooms—and a patio—for 16 to 55 guests. Depending on the group size, guests can order straight off the resto’s full menu or hosts can curate a smaller list of choices perfect for the event. (And yes, full bar service is available in the private dining rooms, so you can sip Manhattans and cabernets in style all evening long.)

“People aren’t shy about being choosier with their invites in a space that size,” Baldamar’s director of events, sales, and social media, Mel Luebke, says. “They don’t feel like they have to invite their aunt’s cousin’s mom.” Rather, couples can focus on what—and who—truly matters on their big day. 1642 County Rd. B2 W., Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

Hewing Hotel

Hewing Hotel

On the other side of town, the North Loop’s Hewing also focuses its events around stellar snacks and sips—thanks in part to a custom food-and-bev program from its on-site restaurant, Tullibee. Couples can host a small reception or rehearsal dinner in the 10-to-50-person private dining room (complete with exposed brick, leather chairs, and its own bar) and choose from a variety of dining options, from passed apps to a drool-worthy multicourse chef’s dinner. Or, if a couple is looking for something a little bigger, the Hewing’s Andrews Ballroom caps out at 176—though smaller parties of 100 or fewer still fill the space comfortably.

With a smaller guest list, couples can more easily book a space that’s meaningful to them, the Hewing’s director of sales, Heidi Sohn, notes. “We have so many couples who have stayed with us, dined with us, and even gotten engaged here who want to get married here,” she says. “The community is amazing.” 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com

The Hennepin

The Hennepin

With multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces in one building, The Hennepin (under the Hennepin Theatre Trust umbrella) is the downtown choice for couples who love the local arts and theater scene. “What separates us is we’re a nonprofit,” says The Hennepin sales manager Don Shier. “All proceeds for events go to supporting our public art programs and our education department. People love that their money is going toward something.”

For couples looking for a dreamy outdoor space with skyline views, The Rooftop (capacity of 80) and The Terrace (50 to 70 guests max) just might fit the bill. “The Terrace is the best-kept secret in town,” Shier says, noting that both spaces are filled with flowers and landscaping all season long, so event hosts don’t necessarily need to plan for extra décor. And yes, there’s always a contingency plan—in the event of inclement weather, The Hennepin will quickly switch your rezzy to an indoor space like the dance-ready Studio 900, brick-and-wood-filled Jack Link’s Legend Lounge, art-adorned Gallery, or chic PNC Encore Lounge, which includes pieces from the old Orpheum Theatre. 900 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., thehennepin.org

Nord Social Hall

Nord Social Hall

French Meadow’s Uptown venue, which holds 150 people max (smaller parties fit comfortably too), is a favorite for couples who want the setting itself to shine. “It’s very eclectic and offers a space where people don’t have to do a whole lot,” explains Janel Olson, Nord’s events director and coordinator. “The door is from an old bank in Chicago, the bar is an old department store jewelry case, and the chandeliers are from 1920s Summit Avenue houses. There are a lot of interesting features.”

And the French Meadow’s roster of catering choices can’t be ignored, either: “Today, in a group of 100, there are bound to be vegetarians, people who are gluten-free and dairy-free,” Olson says. “We cater to all of them”—with dishes like tempeh Reuben melts, miso-glazed chicken, and Herbivorous Butcher charcuterie boards, no less. 2610 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-767-3443, nordsocialhall.com

The Lowlands

New Hot Spots

Looking for a spot that’s totally fresh? Check out these just-opened, soon-to-open, and redone venues.

+ The Lowlands From the team behind Paikka comes The Lowlands, a light, bright, 14,000-square-foot venue in St. Paul. With two floors, two greenrooms, two outdoor spaces (an upstairs terrace and ground-level patio), custom-built tables, and an in-house bar program with a focus on natural and sustainable wines and local beer and spirits, it’s sure to be a fast favorite in town. Opening spring 2022. 160 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul, thelowlands.com

+ Each Other A dreamy desert aesthetic awaits at this new venue from the Mother Co. Plants team. Attached to the shop’s Minneapolis location, the 2,000-square-foot space is filled with plants (you can even rent more from the shop!), includes a movable bar, and is ready for events of 80 people or fewer. Open now. 2416 N. 2nd St., Mpls., eachotherspace.com

+ Woodhaven Woodhaven offers ceremony and reception areas for 350 guests, a clean white backdrop, two getting-ready suites, a private lounge, and an expansive outdoor deck. Open now. 26155 Nicolai Ave., Cannon Falls, woodhavenmn.com

+ Minneapolis Club OK, this one isn’t technically new, but the swanky downtown club is going through a bit of a refresh at the moment—and yes, nonmembers can book events here. Featuring two event spaces (which fit 175 guests each), black-tie-service catering, 10 overnight guest rooms, and a private parking ramp, it’s sure to knock the socks off out-of-town guests and locals alike. 729 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., mplsclub.org