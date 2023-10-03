How to Charcuterie: From Making a Grazing Platter to Local Catering

× Expand Photo courtesy Craft and Joy charcuterie-full A bountiful tablescape from Craft and Joy.

The stylish and creative way of serving what basically amounts to snacks took on new meaning during the pandemic, when solitude brought out the creative juices in all of us. We played with whatever Instacart brought us—tube meats, hard cheeses, popcorn. But in 2023, the trend is still going strong. Remember the giant charcuterie tables at this year’s Grammys?

Originally, a charcuterie platter included a variety of techniques, such as fermentation, curing meats, and drying fruit, mostly out of necessity. Today’s versions can play with themes, colors, cuisines, seasons, and regions. A beautifully crafted board can also function as a central art piece for any gathering, regardless of its chosen contents. Many current platters don’t necessarily include preserved meats, so perhaps a better term for the more modern presentation is a grazing platter—or better yet, a grazing table. Grazing tables have made their way into events of all types, from intimate patio happy hours to large-venue weddings.

Don’t let those over-the-top Instagram posts intimidate you. Putting together an enticing platter or table can be as simple, or complex, as you choose to make it.

Special Events

Gorgeous grazing tables are perfect for a special day, allowing hosts to showcase different aspects of the event. For bridal showers or weddings, use ingredients to reflect the wedding’s color theme or the couple’s favorite activity. (Football fans? Serve a hot dog platter complete with small bowls of a variety of toppings and mustards, and scatter chips between the bowls.) For a smaller gathering, such as a baby shower, why not offer an interactive activity with a DIY platter? Include ingredients in cute containers, give each guest a beautiful wooden board—go big with monogrammed boards—and let guests take their creations home as parting gifts.

Focus on the Three Vs

Visual presentation, versatility, and variety. Exotic fruits such as dragon fruit and star fruit can be both stunning and delicious. Large slices of red, yellow, and orange peppers can also function as vessels for dips and cheeses. Play with flavors, colors, textures, and heights. Add sprigs, leaves, and edible flowers for a visual punch.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Chelsie Lopez nosh-and-gather Tasteful design from Nosh and Gather × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Kelsey Bassett the-board-loon-1 Tasteful design from The Board Loon × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Kelsey Bassett the-board-loon-2 Tasteful design from The Board Loon × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy Due Focacceria due-focacceria Tasteful design from Due Focacceria × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Kelsey Bassett loon-veggie-board A platter by The Board Loon, almost too beautiful to eat, delivers a colorful array of veggies. Prev Next

Add a Theme

Who doesn’t love a good theme? Create designs around specific mealtimes, like a bagel or pancake board for brunch, or create a flowing dessert table with macarons and tiny cheesecakes with fresh fruit. Seasonal or regional themes can be fun, or base a platter on an upcoming vacation to Italy, Japan, or Duluth.

Design Around Culinary Needs

For a vegan gathering, create a harvest platter or table. Julienned veggies are an elegant touch. Add dry and fresh fruits for color, and sprinkle salted and unsalted nuts throughout. Several flavors of hummus in lovely bowls add substance and variety.

Be Creative!

Think beyond wooden boards. Try shallow bowls or a collection of metal trays. Throw Mexican oilcloth on a table and place ingredients down the middle in a narrow snaking band. Get fancy with marble boards for caviar—dare we suggest a flake of gold or two?

