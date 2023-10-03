How to Charcuterie: From Making a Grazing Platter to Local Catering

Photo courtesy Craft and Joy
charcuterie-full
A bountiful tablescape from Craft and Joy.
The stylish and creative way of serving what basically amounts to snacks took on new meaning during the pandemic, when solitude brought out the creative juices in all of us. We played with whatever Instacart brought us—tube meats, hard cheeses, popcorn. But in 2023, the trend is still going strong. Remember the giant charcuterie tables at this year’s Grammys?
Originally, a charcuterie platter included a variety of techniques, such as fermentation, curing meats, and drying fruit, mostly out of necessity. Today’s versions can play with themes, colors, cuisines, seasons, and regions. A beautifully crafted board can also function as a central art piece for any gathering, regardless of its chosen contents. Many current platters don’t necessarily include preserved meats, so perhaps a better term for the more modern presentation is a grazing platter—or better yet, a grazing table. Grazing tables have made their way into events of all types, from intimate patio happy hours to large-venue weddings.
Don’t let those over-the-top Instagram posts intimidate you. Putting together an enticing platter or table can be as simple, or complex, as you choose to make it.
Special Events
Gorgeous grazing tables are perfect for a special day, allowing hosts to showcase different aspects of the event. For bridal showers or weddings, use ingredients to reflect the wedding’s color theme or the couple’s favorite activity. (Football fans? Serve a hot dog platter complete with small bowls of a variety of toppings and mustards, and scatter chips between the bowls.) For a smaller gathering, such as a baby shower, why not offer an interactive activity with a DIY platter? Include ingredients in cute containers, give each guest a beautiful wooden board—go big with monogrammed boards—and let guests take their creations home as parting gifts.
Focus on the Three Vs
Visual presentation, versatility, and variety. Exotic fruits such as dragon fruit and star fruit can be both stunning and delicious. Large slices of red, yellow, and orange peppers can also function as vessels for dips and cheeses. Play with flavors, colors, textures, and heights. Add sprigs, leaves, and edible flowers for a visual punch.
1 of 5
Photo by Chelsie Lopez
nosh-and-gather
Tasteful design from Nosh and Gather
2 of 5
Photo by Kelsey Bassett
the-board-loon-1
Tasteful design from The Board Loon
3 of 5
Photo by Kelsey Bassett
the-board-loon-2
Tasteful design from The Board Loon
4 of 5
Photo courtesy Due Focacceria
due-focacceria
Tasteful design from Due Focacceria
5 of 5
Photo by Kelsey Bassett
loon-veggie-board
A platter by The Board Loon, almost too beautiful to eat, delivers a colorful array of veggies.
Add a Theme
Who doesn’t love a good theme? Create designs around specific mealtimes, like a bagel or pancake board for brunch, or create a flowing dessert table with macarons and tiny cheesecakes with fresh fruit. Seasonal or regional themes can be fun, or base a platter on an upcoming vacation to Italy, Japan, or Duluth.
Design Around Culinary Needs
For a vegan gathering, create a harvest platter or table. Julienned veggies are an elegant touch. Add dry and fresh fruits for color, and sprinkle salted and unsalted nuts throughout. Several flavors of hummus in lovely bowls add substance and variety.
Be Creative!
Think beyond wooden boards. Try shallow bowls or a collection of metal trays. Throw Mexican oilcloth on a table and place ingredients down the middle in a narrow snaking band. Get fancy with marble boards for caviar—dare we suggest a flake of gold or two?
Resource Guide
- Due Focacceria: Pronounced “doo-eh,” this St. Paul shop specializes in chewy, pillowy focaccia, so make sure and order a few loaves to go along with carne and formaggi boards for your next gathering. 475 Fairview Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-493-8858
- Nosh and Gather: Owner Liza Atkinson creates charcuterie boards for gatherings of up to 100 guests, along with teaching classes on how to create your own boards at the Block North Brew Pub in Aitkin.
- France 44 Cheese Shop: Order from a variety of boards, like the Formaggi Italiani, with Italian cheeses, or a last-minute Impromptu Board for four to six guests that can be ordered the morning of your event. 4351 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-925-3252
- Surdyk’s Catering: Family-owned since 1934, Surdyk’s offers boards for 30 to 40 guests, including a Mediterranean Board, a Cheesemonger’s Board, and a beautiful Fresh Fruit Platter. 2117 West River Rd. N., Mpls., 612-331-3938
- Fig and Ivy Charcuterie: Purveyor Laura Norton launched Fig and Ivy in 2021 and creates anything from small boards for date nights to elaborate grazing tables for corporate events.
- Craft and Joy: The local company’s made-to-order grazing boards and custom graze tables can be curated specifically to your special day, picnic, or corporate function. 3425 Hwy. 169 N., Plymouth
- Boards by Brock: Ready to try your hand at the art? Boards by Brock, based in Savage, crafts boards by hand using locally sourced wood for the perfect gift or foundation for your own charcuterie masterpiece.
- The Board Loon: Check out Kelsey Bassett’s stunning Instagram page for inspiration. Her veggie and fruit boards are breathtaking.