How to Plan a Wedding in a Pandemic

× Expand mask photo by Shannon St.Clair photography; photos by Kristen dyer photography, Steena Anne photography, Joe and Jen photo; research aid by Tiffany Lukk Bride and Groom with masks Safety measures, such as masks, are a new normal at weddings.

Planning a wedding during a normal year is typically riddled with small trials and tribulations. But as we all know, 2020 is no normal year.

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted the wedding landscape, and local couples are faced with some difficult decisions as it pertains to their own impending nuptials.

“Things are changing every day,” says Sarah Trotter, owner of the wedding planning company Lasting Impressions Weddings. “The situation is fluid,” adds Gretchen Culver, a local wedding planner who recently launched Minne Weddings to provide couples with a smaller, easier new way to wed. “It is safe to say that any wedding that falls within the next six months will look different.”

We’ve boiled down the three most common ways forward for couples trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how to plan, adjust, and manage this ever-evolving situation.

What are your options?

Same Wedding, New Date

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some couples opted to push their party out a few months in hopes that a resolution would be reached. Many of those couples are now looking to 2021 or 2022 to host the celebration of their dreams. One struggle you may face as you’re working to renegotiate your

Wedding couple walking away

vendor contracts is finding a date that works for all of you. Reach out to your venue first for a list of available options, and then bring those dates to your vendors. “Try to find a date that works for all, because if you find a revised date that you like—and works for most—but it doesn’t work for another vendor, you may lose [your] deposits,” says Rachelle Mazumdar, owner of Style-Architects Weddings & Events. Be prepared to think creatively and work with the companies to find a solution. While this may be extremely stressful, remember you’re not alone. More than a million weddings have been postponed due to COVID-19, so keep your head up as you navigate this uncertain time.

Marry Now, Party Later

Many couples struggling with the idea of postponing marriage—as well as their party—have opted for the in-between option of marrying now and partying later. Sarah Trotter, owner of Lasting Impressions Weddings, says many of her couples have

Couple Just Married

chosen this hybrid route. “It’s such a personal decision,” she says. “A lot of it is based on their comfort level and their family dynamics.” By planning a “minimony” (the phrase recently coined for what is essentially an enhanced elopement), couples can move on to the next stage of their relationship in front of close friends or family, all while excitedly awaiting a future wedding celebration with their extended circle. All the existing work, decisions,

vision boards, and color palettes can be folded into a later celebration, while the minimony focuses primarily on the ceremony and saying your “I dos” in front of roughly 10–20 guests. Couples are turning to easy outdoor environments that don’t require down payments or contracts, like backyards, so social distancing shouldn’t be a problem.

Make it Small but Mighty

Bride and groom

For some, the thought of pushing Pause on the whole idea of marriage is unappealing enough that they’re willing to forgo a large celebration. “Some couples have already been planning their wedding for more than a year,” says Gretchen Culver, who is also the owner of Rocket Science Weddings & Events. “They’ve had their date and their countdown, and they want to get married and get on with their lives, even if that means it has to look a little different.” If you plan to forge ahead with your “I dos” despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, consider hosting a micro wedding. This increasingly trendy concept is a stripped-down version of a traditional wedding with less than 30 guests, yet still features classic trappings such as cake, flowers, and the dress. Couples planning a micro wedding are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and ever-changing regulations surrounding small gatherings. Be prepared to adjust your expectations and implement safety precautions such as thermometer scans, masks, and sanitizing stations.

What is a Micro Wedding?

The idea of a tiny wedding has been gaining popularity over the past few years, but now, as large gatherings are indefinitely off the table due to COVID-19 concerns, local vendors have banded together to offer an alternative.

Gretchen Culver, owner and creative director of Rocket Science Weddings & Events, launched Minne Weddings as a new way to wed on a smaller scale. The micro wedding concept is easy. Culver works with local venues on finding an available Sunday to host four ceremonies spread throughout the day. The experience keeps costs low by sharing all the major details. Planning and design services, venue, rentals, photography, videography, floral, décor, cake, champagne, and a professional officiant are all included.

Venues such as Machine Shop, Loring Social, and The Hutton House have all signed on to host, while award-winning photographers such as Cadence & Eli and Amanda Nippoldt will be behind the camera capturing the day. “It’s a great way to give our wedding community more business, but it also allows couples to have higher-caliber vendors because they’re sharing the cost,” says Culver.

Since Minne Weddings’ inception in April, more and more vendors have been intrigued by the concept, especially when so many weddings have been cancelled. “It’s an additional revenue stream, and it’s a creative environment,” adds Culver. The aesthetic of each day is at the discretion of Culver, who presents a vision board with each date available. “I get to do what I want design-wise,” she says. “But most couples love not having to think about anything.”

Each wedding lasts about 90 minutes and hosts 30 or fewer people. There’s time for sanitization between each celebration, with four separate boutonnieres, cakes, and bouquets. There are options to add light bites and personal flowers for attendants, though only one attendant on each side is permitted. “Everything is done for you, and that’s the beauty of it,” she says. “It’s not too big, and it’s not too small, and it can happen right now.”

minneweddings.com