Designer Spotlight: Beyond the Classics

× Expand Photos by Valea Photography pink-floral

Tara LaTour fell in love with bridal design when she was 7 years old—the moment she saw her beloved aunt’s wedding gown. “I remember my grandma, a seamstress, making the dress,” she says. “It was so magical. It looked like Ariel’s dress, from The Little Mermaid.”

The white floral jacquard ball gown has taken up real estate in LaTour’s mind ever since. But even as an elementary schooler, she knew that type of classic gown wasn’t for her, even if she loved it. “I always said, ‘When I get married, I want to wear blue,’” she says. “My grandma tried to tell me, ‘No, no, no, brides wear white,’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ It didn’t make sense to me.”

That tradition never sat right with her—and she knew there were other women who would agree. Her dream of changing the bridal industry led her to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco and Parsons School of Design in New York. Less than a year after graduating in 2010, she started her own bridal line. Tara LaTour (both the line and the woman) quickly became synonymous with cool-girl bridal style: classic-meets-modern gowns that both nod to and buck tradition. Yes, she designs white gowns, but she also creates bold floral dresses, two-piece sets, and deep red gowns, which all still feel more bridal than prom-like.

× 1 of 3 Expand floral-dress Dresses from Tara LaTour’s latest collections feature florals, colors, and modern designs. × 2 of 3 Expand white-dress × 3 of 3 Expand floral-two-piece Prev Next

And while originally her gowns were almost all couture-made (meaning custom-fit, with specific, intricate sewing methods—and with the price tag to match), eventually she wanted to expand her wares to a larger clientele: one who couldn’t necessarily afford bespoke gowns. Her lower-price-point line, Rose and Williams, was born in 2019. “And it blew up,” LaTour says. “Still cool, still nontraditional, but not done with that couture method.”

It did so well, in fact—much better than the couture line, as the market shifted and COVID-19 hit the wedding industry—that last year LaTour decided to combine Rose and Williams and Tara LaTour into one brand and put the couture collections on hiatus for a while. She and her small team still design and sew everything right in her Edina studio, but they sell across the country, as well as in Canada, Australia, and the U.K. (Locals, find her in A and Bé.)

But no matter how the line changes, LaTour’s mission—to help brides find gowns that make them feel like the most beautiful, strong, confident versions of themselves—remains the same. “I think bridal should be an elevated version of your everyday style,” she says. “It shouldn’t have to be, Now I’m this because I’m a bride.”

If that means pearls and white tulle, pearls and white tulle it is. But if that means pastel florals, bright colors, or even something darker? Maybe someone out there will remember it forever as the first time they saw an article of clothing that spoke to them. Maybe it’ll even inspire someone else to be who they are. Or maybe you’ll simply feel comfortable and happy on your big day—which is, at the end, all LaTour can ask for. taralatour.com