Anna Bé Opening Minneapolis Location

Popular bridal boutique Anna Bé will open a Minneapolis location on June 4. Anna Bé’s sister bridal shop, A&Bé, already has a popular storefront in Minneapolis, and while the two stores will be related in experience, the styles of dresses found within each will be tailored to different tastes.

Anna Walsh, founder and owner of Anna Bé and A&Bé, says that brides can expect a curated collection of gowns that are romantic, timeless, and just a little bit edgy. The collection will feature popular wedding dress designers, like Monique Lhuillier, while introducing new designers, like Katherine Tash, into the Minnesota market. The collection offers price points from $1,500 to $10,000, with most gowns ranging from $3,000 to $6,000.

Bethany Harkins, brand manager for Anna Bé and A&Bé, said that the move to open a Minneapolis location of Anna Bé was a very natural decision. “We love Minneapolis. We know what brides are asking for, and after some time we just realized that this is what we have to do,” Harkins says.

Harkins says Anna Bé will offer the same relaxed, no fuss experience that can be found at A&Bé, but with a little more elevation than other bridal boutiques. Walsh agreed saying, “Anna Bé brings a legacy of creating a bridal shopping experience for the laid-back lover of luxe.”

“We hope everyone can just let their guard down,” Harkins says.

“We're a small, boutique feel but we have the backing of a much bigger family brand and a long history so brides can count on our expertise and experience,” Walsh says. “We pride ourselves on creating a welcoming experience where the atmosphere is fun and always inviting.”

The Anna Bé team advises brides to keep an open mind and trust the process. “I love it when the brides comment that one of our stylists found a dress that the bride never would have picked otherwise,” Walsh says. “We know our inventory and we know that how something looks on a hanger or in a Pinterest post is not always the same in real life.”