A State Fair Wedding Story

Many Minnesotans have sweet memories of the State Fair, but Kate and Matt Russel’s memories of their State Fair wedding are as sweet as Sweet Martha’s cookies.

Matt and Kate Russel are “traditional-ish.” When looking for a wedding venue, they knew they didn’t want to get married at a church, but they needed a place that would be suitable for their large families.

“We wanted our wedding to really be a celebration for our guests and we wanted them to have fun, so what better place to have fun than the fair,” says Matt.

The two are longtime lovers of the fair. Matt, who’s originally from Wabasha, Minnesota, recalls his many summers attending the State Fair for 4H. And as for Kate, growing up in St. Paul meant plenty of time spent at the State Fair, especially during a stint in high school when she worked at Sweet Martha’s.

In many ways, the fair offered just the right amount of nostalgia for the couple’s wedding.

“We looked at a couple different places, and I think we both kind of knew we wanted it at the fairgrounds since we both have been longtime fans of the fair. When we toured it, a wolf walked through the grounds right in front of us and for me that was kind of like a sign that we should get married here,” says Kate.

While the couple didn’t get married during the fair, they wanted to ensure that the fair theme was incorporated into different aspects of their wedding.

Their ceremony was held in the Schillings Amphitheater to give their guests a State Fair concert-like feel, and their reception was held in the History and Heritage Center.

Matt and Kate describe their catering as “elevated fair food” opting out of the on a stick theme and showcasing the best of the fair with mini donuts, hamburgers, cheese curds, french fries, and of course Sweet Martha's Cookies. The couple wanted to add to the authenticity by serving beverages in State Fair beer cups.

“I even tried to do some seed art, but it was so time consuming. It took me hours just to do one border and write out our wedding date. I tried,” Kate said.

The couple says that while they love the fair, got married there, and even give to the fair’s foundation, they’re not completely obsessed with the fair. However, they admit that their fair wedding has been a great conversation starter and has given them clout among the true fair fanatics.

“I’ve had people come up to me and say 'Aren’t you the girl that got married at the fair?' so it feels like we have this ‘in’ with other fair lovers,” Kate says.

These days the couple has passed their love for the fair on to their son, Ellis, bringing him to the amphitheater where Matt and Kate got married and throwing him a fair-themed celebration for his first birthday party.

“I’ve had this vision of him going to the fair every year of his life. We went when I was pregnant but we couldn’t go last year because of COVID so we brought the fair to him,” Kate said.

COVID is complicating the Russel’s typical excursion to the fair this year. With no mask mandate or proof of vaccination requirements, the fair’s lack of precautions are too much of a risk to bring their young son.

Until then, Matt and Kate will be dreaming of their favorite fair foods and reminiscing on their State Fair nuptials.