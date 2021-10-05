7 Hotels for a Romantic Escape

× Expand Photos courtesy of Grand View Lodge, Lora Hotel, Emery Autography collection Couple looking at the front of Grand View Lodge Grand View Lodge

Grand View Lodge

Embrace your Northwoods side at Grand View’s stately log lodge, boutique hotel, or quaint cabins on Gull Lake. The resort offers a blend of quintessential lake getaway, golf outing, and spa retreat. Did we mention it has the largest outdoor hot tub in the state? Dip your toes, kiddos. grandviewlodge.com

Hewing Hotel

This northern-inspired spot in the North Loop sports huge hygge: plaid blankets, subtle pattern wallpaper, wood beams. Lovebirds, perch up in the rooftop spa pool overlooking Minneapolis, or nestle in at ground-level Tullibee for true Minny tastes. hewinghotel.com

Bluefin Bay

At this collection of three lakeside resorts northeast of Duluth, the outdoor pools and hot tubs overlook the Superior lady herself, and the on-site spa has massages, skin care services, and body treats. For your “post–I do” vacay, the honeymooners’ package includes a rose petal turn-down service, champagne, and meals at the on-site restaurants. bluefinbay.com

× Expand the lobby of the Hotel Lora Lora Hotel

Lora Hotel

Exposed brick melds with modern décor at Lora in Stillwater’s Hallmark-movie-worthy downtown—made for mini-mooning. Ready to caffeinate you, the ground floor’s Made Coffee has chic industrial vibes mastered, and the boutique hotel treats furry friends with a pet bed, bowls, and a dog tag. lorahotel.com

Hotel Alma

If cobblestone streets and the Stone Arch don’t scream romantic hand-in-hand strolls, what does? Nestled in the Marcy-Holmes ’hood, Hotel Alma only has seven rooms, each with its own personality—guaranteeing an intimate stay. The colorful boho space sits above Restaurant and Cafe Alma with their elevated fare to round out your day. almampls.com

× Expand Restaurant in the Hotel Emery Emery

Emery

Looking for a jungle escape minus the plane ride? Check in to the flora-filled Emery in downtown Minneapolis for midcentury modern rooms and upscale Italian eats from Giulia. And sip Spyhouse Coffee amid the indoor frond forest. hotelemery.com

Omni Viking Lakes Hotel

Your post-party prescription is simply: Relax. Idlewild at Omni Viking Lakes in Eagan has just what the doctor ordered. This Nordic spa emphasizes thermotherapy (hello, cozy fur blankets and fireplaces) with an outdoor hot tub and a salty sanctuary lined with the good Himalayan stuff. Plus, Twin Cities flavor warrior Ann Kim is at the helm of the hotel restaurant, Kyndred Hearth. What’s not to love? omnihotels.com