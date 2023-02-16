5 New and Renewed Wedding Venues

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Skyroom at Red Wing Golf Course The Skyroom at Red Wing Golf Course The Skyroom at Red Wing Golf Course

One of the most important wedding-related decisions you’ll make throughout the entire planning process is arguably where you marry. The venue you choose not only determines logistical considerations such as guest count, date, and transportation, but it also sets the tone for the overall aesthetic of your celebration.

While industrial, sleek spaces still reign, venue selection has become less about finding the best blank canvas and more about finding a spot that speaks to you as a couple. The pair who exchange vows in an art deco landmark dripping with history couldn’t be more different from those who say “I do” overlooking the rolling hills of a golf course. Determine your style, and then seek out a space that jives with your vibe. Wedding bells ring a little sweeter in a venue you love. Here are five new and improved spots you’ll want to see before you send your save-the-date.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mosaic Venue Atop Finnegans in downtown Minneapolis, Mosaic Atop Finnegans in downtown Minneapolis, Mosaic opens early 2023 and provides an industrial backdrop for your event.

Mosaic Venue

Atop Finnegans in downtown Minneapolis, Mosaic opens early 2023

What better way to come together to tell your story than at a venue where the primary focus is to celebrate you as authentically as possible? Cue Mosaic, a new event space designed to remove standard barriers that preclude most couples from partying precisely as they see fit. The idea for Mosaic came to be when co-founders Phuong and David O’Neil were planning their own wedding. Phuong, an immigrant from Vietnam, had a hard time finding a venue that could bring her Vietnamese traditions to life. The couple ended up having two separate celebrations—and the experience inspired a desire to help future couples who may face the same problem. The O’Neils partnered with Chanti Miller, and together, they designed a space that eradicates obstacles such as vendor stipulations and required caterers in order to create a collaborative environment that allows you to make your vision a reality. With soaring 17-foot ceilings and polished concrete floors, the space enables that vision to be decidedly stunning. Located on the third floor of Finnegans House in the Elliot Park neighborhood of downtown Minneapolis, Mosaic officially opens for business at the start of 2023 and can accommodate up to 450 guests. 817 5th Ave. S., Ste. 300, Mpls., 612-235-9058, mosaicmn.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of O'Shaughnessy Distilling co. Groom and bride at Minneapolis distillery O’Shaughnessy Attention, whiskey lovers! Irish-inspired Minneapolis distillery O’Shaughnessy is ready to host your next party—on the rocks.

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

Step into this copper-laden distillery in Prospect Park, and your dreams of a minimalist wedding will all but patina. The space is the perfect balance of light, brick, leather, and wood—a sensory-rich spot to plan a wedding that is distinctly you. Large windows overlook the Witch’s Hat water tower and downtown skyline, adding to the venue’s overall allure, but it’s the triple copper pot stills holding court alongside the main barroom that steal the show. Texture abounds in the award-winning bar that serves up all things whiskey, while the multiple-space facility can accommodate everything from a sit-down reception for 180 to a intimate ceremony for your closest family and friends. With room for a dance floor and band and an attached outdoor terrace, the choice may be unexpected, but it won’t be forgotten—unless one too many rounds of the distillery’s flagship whiskey, Keeper’s Heart, is enjoyed. 600 Malcolm Ave. SE, Mpls., 763-338-0914, osdistilling.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hollywood Theater The restoration of Northeast’s historic Hollywood Theater The restoration of Northeast’s historic Hollywood Theater, painstakingly transformed into an art deco event space, has been a long time coming. The new old space is set to open in 2023.

Hollywood Theater

After several years of scaled-back, smaller ceremonies, couples are focusing on having fun with all elements of their nuptials. That’s why a setting like the recently resuscitated Hollywood Theater in Northeast Minneapolis could make a thrilling and charming addition to your love story. The building, which was built in 1935, has been dormant for the last 30 years. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the storied structure’s renovation process has been slow going and meticulously intentional. At the venue, set to open in 2023, eager couples can expect a transformed movie theater dripping with art deco charm. Terrazzo floors, mezzanine seating, 30-foot ceilings, a stage, a fountain, and original light fixtures are all part of the restoration plan. Once billed “the Incomparable Showcase of the Northwest,” the revived theater now has a capacity of 300. 2815 NE Johnson St., Mpls., 612-788-5882, hollywoodmpls.com

× Expand Courtesy of the Skyroom at Red Wing Golf Course The Skyroom cuddles golf course grounds with bountiful photo ops. The Skyroom cuddles golf course grounds with bountiful photo ops.

The Skyroom at Red Wing Golf Course

It’s just too simple to blend old and new—maybe even something blue—at this newly renovated event venue in Red Wing. Located atop the clubhouse at the Red Wing Golf Course, The Skyroom boasts an open-concept floorplan, large skylight, and wraparound deck that wows your guests with expansive views of Hiawatha Valley’s many green rolling hills. Equipped with an indoor fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a seriously impressive amount of natural light, the space glows from the inside out. The contemporary interior of The Skyroom is juxtaposed against the 100-year-old course it sits upon and the on-site Victorian-style Walsh House, which is also available to rent, should you and your wedding party opt for a place to relax and regroup. The historic home has four available bedrooms and an expansive lawn that overlooks the 18th green, making a nightcap as newlyweds the perfect way to end the evening. 1311 W. 6th St., Red Wing, 651-388-9524, skyroommn.com

× Expand Photos by Aurora Pines Photo Details date back to 1871 at Brainerd’s rail station turned venue. Details date back to 1871 at Brainerd’s rail station turned venue.

Northern Pacific Center

The more the merrier has never been more relevant. Thanks to a post-pandemic “I do” boom across the country and a return to larger events, this coveted Brainerd venue makes planning your wedding—of any size—simple. Once home to the Northern Pacific Center Railroad, this collection of buildings is as rich in history as it is in character. With several venue options on the 47-acre estate, couples won’t have to worry about trimming their guest lists to fit a particular space. The newly renovated 40,000-square-foot Brainerd Exchange can seat up to 500, while the smaller, 8,000-square-foot industrial-style Blacksmith Main; the bright and modern 4,000-square-foot Luminary room; and the 2,000-square-foot, elegantly designed Le Lier are all unique atmospheres that are bride-, groom-, and photographer-approved. 1511 Northern Pacific Rd., Brainerd, 218-270-8113, northernpacificcenter.com