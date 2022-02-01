4 New Bridal Boutiques

× Expand Photo by Grace Loves Lace Bride in a wedding boutique

Grace Loves Lace

When Megan Ziems founded Grace Loves Lace in 2010, she was inspired by her experience shopping for her own wedding gown: She found most dresses were too traditional in style, uncomfortable, and not ethically made. Fast-forward 12 years, and Ziems has 19 showrooms across the globe, including the newest addition to the brand’s roster—its first Minnesota location. Now open in North Loop, Grace Loves Lace is a haven for the brand’s handmade-in-Australia gowns rooted in boho style—all crafted for comfort and movement and at an accessible price point (ranging from $650 to $3,600). 224 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., graceloveslace.com

Vow’d

Another Nolo newcomer, Vow’d, is a sister shop to women’s brand Altar’d State—and it’s rewriting the rules of dress shopping. The Nashville-based size-inclusive boutique, now open in the former Lappin Lighting space, says gone are the days of long turnaround times and appointment waits—Vow’d welcomes walk-ins and guarantees a five-to-seven-day turnaround for all dress styles, which run the gamut from romantic and rustic to modern and minimal and come in sizes 0–24. 222 N. 2nd St., Mpls., vowdweddings.com

Anna Bé

Three’s a trend! Rounding out North Loop’s bevy of bridal boutiques is Anna Bé, an elevated sister shop to Loring Park’s A&Bé. A spot for gowns of all aesthetics and a variety of price points, Anna Bé stocks custom, splurge-worthy styles from high-end designers (hello, Monique Lhuillier and hometown hero Tara LaTour) as well as more wallet-friendly indie designers like Watters, Eva Lendel, and The Label. 120 1st Ave. N., Mpls., anna-be.com

Ivory Bridal Co.

For local bridal designer Colby John, as one door closes, another opens. His new shop, Ivory Bridal Co., takes the place of Diamond Bride—and ups the ante. The St. Louis Park special-order boutique houses all of John’s labels—Atelier, Canvas, and Unlimited—plus collections from popular contemporary designers, including Pronovias, Madi Lane, and Justin Alexander Signature. The new showroom comes with a variety of suites available to rent for the ultimate try-on experience, like the VIP Experience with Colby John, a two-hour exclusive consult with the designer, free sips, and a spacious, private fitting room for you and your crew. 4400 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, ivorybridalco.com