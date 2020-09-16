10 Picture-Perfect Outdoor Wedding Venues

× Expand Photo by Vick Photography outdoor receptions Ashery Lane Farm

A’bulae

When COVID-19 drastically changed the scope of weddings, the pros who built this St. Paul venue were some of the first to put a new plan in place. The “petite wedding” package was designed specifically for couples who desire the simplicity and affordability of a small wedding but also want some of the traditional accoutrements. The package accommodates up to 25 guests and includes access to its breathtaking rooftop, with space for social distancing—and stunning views—included. 255 E. 6th St., St. Paul, 651-788-9818, abulae.com

Legacy Hill Farm

From the outdoor amphitheater and charming patio to a weather-equipped pavilion and welcoming courtyard, this venue is filled with spaces inspired by the French countryside. 16434 Hwy. 61 Blvd., Welch, 612-440-1397, legacyhillfarm.com

Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens

Say “I do” overlooking the Mississippi. The large deck, suspended over the river, makes social distancing a breeze. 9500 West River Rd., Mpls., 763-315-3800, leopoldsmn.com

Pinewood Weddings & Events

Located an hour away from the Twin Cities, this mini destination-wedding venue has an outdoor ceremony option amid towering pines and a charming patio on the 10-acre site. 33262 NW Palm St., Cambridge, 507-461-3157, pinewoodweddingsandevents.com

The Hutton House

This coveted venue is for anyone looking to host a modern micro wedding. The venue is offering an “intimate ceremony” package, which includes four hours of rental time and access to the bright and white Fireside Room, the bride and groom suites, and the outdoor courtyard. 10715 Shore Dr. S., Medicine Lake, 952-470-0788, thehuttonhousemn.com

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

Always a favorite for couples seeking a garden lovers’ wonderland, this green haven recently reopened under a newly devised COVID-19 safety plan. Fortunately, physical distancing among the tulips, daffodils, lilies, and hydrangeas is easy on the eyes—and nose. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8250, comozooconservatory.org

Camrose HIll Farm

This charming property, complete with lush gardens and a romantic barn, revised its packages with small weddings in mind. A favorite among local vendors, this Stillwater treasure is a beautiful option to consider. 14587 N. 30th St., Stillwater, 651-351-9631, camrosehillflowers.com

Mayowood Stone Barn

The century-old stone buildings at this Rochester venue create a photogenic backdrop both inside and out. Ask about tying the knot under the Old Oak Tree, where its long arms stretch out over the green grass to create a perfect arch to stand beneath. 3385 Mayowood Rd. SW, Rochester, 507-281-2276, mayowoodstonebarn.com

Ashery Lane Farm

An orchard and a vineyard serve as the backdrop for two newly constructed, elegantly decorated barns. The expansive property exudes romance while offering ample space for you and your guests to roam. 5480 Tacoma Ave., Mayer, 612-238-4444, asherylanefarm.com

Bavaria Downs

Escape to the countryside for a romantic wedding on this palatial estate located in Chaska. The venue’s exclusive “petite wedding” package includes a three-hour rental and accommodates up to 25 guests. It also allows you to say “I do” with your closest friends and family in a picture-perfect setting that feels like it’s straight from a fairy tale. 3919 Bavaria Rd., Chaska, 952-443-2968, bavariadowns.com