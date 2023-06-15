Your Work-From-Anywhere Companion

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Graze Provisions and Libations

Since opening its doors in 2019, Graze has been a North Loop hot spot for studious full-time work-from-homers. The two-level community cafeteria houses several local food vendors; two full bars; an outdoor lawn equipped with firepits, cozy outdoor seating, and cornhole; and a second-level outdoor patio. Wi-Fi and comfy seating for all, plus outlets abound (a laptopper’s paradise!)—need we say more?

520 N. 4th St., 612-259-8965, grazenorthloop.com

Café Cerés

Shawn McKenzie’s coffee and pastry haven offers the perfect escape from a midday energy drain. The modernist café carries a variety of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options, sweet eats, and espresso and tea sips nestled inside of the Walden University Library. If the sun-infused interior doesn’t make Café Cerés your new downtown work go-to, the ham and cheese croissant will surely convert you.

100 Washington Ave. S., 612-345-7288, cafeceresmpls.com

Finnovation Lab

For future-focused start-ups and entrepreneurs, Finnovation Lab is the place to be. The downtown co-working accelerator highlights upcoming and new brands making a positive mark on health, sustainability, and equality. To Finnovation Lab, a greener and healthier future stems from impact-driven brands that are revolutionizing the consumer packaged goods landscape. Finnovation has been connecting creators since 2018 and welcomes all newcomers to the idea of making Minnesota the home of household brands with impact.

817 5th Ave. S., 612-502-2262, finn-lab.com

Workbox

For those in search of a more traditional out-of-office working location, Workbox’s downtown Minneapolis rental offices combine contemporary working amenities with an easy-to-focus feel. Picture this: exposed brick, glass-enclosed offices, and 60-inch electric sit-to-stand desks, plus a rooftop terrace just steps away from Nicollet, the skyway system, and Gray Fox Coffee and Wine. Consider Workbox your new office away from the office.

801 Marquette Ave. S., 612-488-0644, workboxcompany.com

Gray Fox Coffee

For Twin Citian coffee connoisseurs, Gray Fox Coffee is a must. This espresso experimenter offers caffeine renditions that’ll make its three downtown locations your go-to work-from destinations. The Donut Latte (featuring donut milk made in-house with Cardigan Donuts and topped with sprinkles), Clever Bee (created with lavender and honey syrups), and Nutty Squirrel (composed of mixed nut syrup, espresso, and a cashew cream drizzle) are just a few of the options on its specialty menu alongside smoothies, tea lattes, breakfast eats, and the traditional drip and espresso shots.

Multiple downtown locations, grayfoxcoffee.com

Life Time Work

Life Time’s downtown location offers a whole lot more than its traditional health-focused sanctuaries. Alongside its 90+ weekly workout classes, basketball courts, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and saunas, the downtown Minneapolis Life Time co-working space was specifically designed to spark productivity through open-plan workspaces, private phone rooms, an outdoor terrace, Wi-Fi, and freshly brewed coffee to sip while you’re working at the health club’s sit-to-stand desks.

30 S. 9th St., 7th floor, 612-230-0355, work.lifetime.life

Frgmnt Coffee

A trip to Frgmnt is more than just your average cup-of-Joe experience. This North Loop bean roaster creates the opportunity to take an espresso trip around the world, currently selling beans from Colombia, El Salvador, and Ethiopia, and has partnerships with worldwide coffee brewers and chocolatiers for rotating flavors and treats to try out, including some local mid-workday snacks from Cardigan Donuts and Honey and Rye.

729 Washington Ave. N., frgmntcoffee.com

Backstory Coffee Roasters

This St. Paul native moved into The Duffey last year, turning the lobby of the lush apartment building into a high-ceiling, plant- and brass-covered industrial coffee joint. Stuffed with comfy couches and shareable multi-person tables, Backstory’s interior design is as comforting as its espresso and pastries.

528 Washington Ave. N., backstory.coffee

Capella Tower

The cylindrical downtown skyscraper with the crown is one of the main arteries of the 80-block Minneapolis skyway system, welcoming guests into multiple lounge areas spread throughout the tower’s three-story atrium. Alongside the business center, building concierge, and full-service convenience store, the Capella Tower homes the Fhima family’s French Mediterranean café, Mother Dough; The Naughty Greek; and Andrea Pizza (with “the biggest slice in town”) for working guests to take as many work-distraction snack breaks as needed.

225 S. 6th St., capellatowerat225.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2023 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.