Your Rock 'n' Roll Explorer Guide

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of @NorthstarImagery The Armory Ladies and gentlemen, the Armory: where every hour is golden hour.

FOR THE ONES WHO KNOW ALL THE WORDS

Photo courtesy David Sherman US Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium

With a capacity of 73,000, U.S. Bank Stadium is the largest music venue in the state—the kind of place you can go to scream-sing the lyrics of all of your favorites. Home to the Minnesota Vikings, this ship-shaped, asymmetrical powerhouse has seen the likes of stadium titans such as The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, U2, and Guns N’ Roses. Locals are gearing up for big upcoming headliners: Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in June, Ed Sheeran this August, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks this November. 401 Chicago Ave., usbankstadium.com

DYK? Between U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field, downtown is welcoming nine stadium shows this year.

FOR THE SENSORY SEEKERS

Armory

Minneapolis’s historic Armory has always been a source of townie pride, from its past life as a National Guard armory to a civic space. Thanks to a near-million-dollar renovation in 2017, the Armory is now one of the most iconic music venues in the Twin Cities, welcoming more than 8,400 rock ’n’ rollers to general admission or balcony seating—replete with raised bars slinging out Surlys. Watch out for Weezer, then Louis Tomlinson in June; The National, then the Arctic Monkeys in August; and Macklemore this October. 500 S. 6th St., armorymn.com

DYK? Elvis performed at the Minneapolis Auditorium—the Minneapolis Lakers’ home before the Armory—in 1956.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Meet Minneapolis/Nicholas Leiferman First Avenue's wall of stars First Avenue’s wall of stars.

FOR THE LOCAL POP CULTURE OBSESSIVES

First Avenue

Downtown Minneapolis and First Avenue are like peanut butter and jelly: You can’t have one without the other. First Ave and its more intimate attached venue, 7th St Entry, have seen their fair share of notable acts since the venue opened in 1970, transformed from a Greyhound bus depot—most notably Prince, who sold out his first performance at First Ave in 1981. Its exterior wall contains more than 400 silver stars (plus one in gold and one in red) and is Minneapolis’s wall of fame. See if you can spot the 77 who are Minnesotans. 701 1st Ave. N., first-avenue.com

DYK? There are more than 425 stars on First Ave’s legendary façade. All are silver except for two: Prince‘s (gold, pictured above) and George Floyd’s (red).

FOR THE TOE TAPPERS

Photo courtesy of Dakota The Dakota

Dakota

Embrace one of the most iconic forms of musical expression at the Twin Cities’ most prominent jazz club. The Dakota, established in 1985, showcases local and national acts in an intimate cabaret setting (with amazing acoustics!). Don’t miss the headliners on its dinner menu either: Wild Acres duck breast, the Dakota cheeseburger, or rabbit sugo. And stay for curtain call: Mississippi mud pie, topped off with Elle’s Irish Cream mousse; banana cream crêpe cake; or warm chocolate chip cookies. 1010 Nicollet Mall, dakotacooks.com

DYK? Prince had his own table at the Dakota, and he regularly stopped by to listen to other musicians. Once in a while, he’d play a surprise show himself.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alive Coverage The Fillmore The Fillmore

FOR THE ONES WHO WANT TO SEE SOMETHING NEW

The Fillmore

It’s hard-core, yet elegant. The Fillmore is a newer name in town, and only a stone’s throw from Target Field. It contains multitudes, like a music hall that holds 1,500, a VIP lounge, a full-service restaurant and bar, and some of the best in lighting and sound systems. Owned by Live Nation, the nation’s largest live entertainment producer, The Fillmore has welcomed artists since 2020, including the likes of Rick Springfield, Dean Lewis, James Arthur, Bad Suns, Steel Panther, and All Time Low. Coming this summer: An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001 (presented by Alternative Symphony). 525 N. 5th St., livenation.com

DYK? The first Fillmore opened in San Francisco in 1954. Minneapolis’s Fillmore is the ninth, following New Orleans’s location, which opened in 2019.

FOR THE LOW-PROFILERS

Underground Music Cafe

Once home to Scratch Burgers and Beer, this vibey bar-slash-music-space serves up coffee, wine, local craft beer, wood-fired pizza, comedy, and emerging local musicians in Nolo. It offers something to see every night Wednesday through Saturday. Watch out for Underground Music Festival from July 28–29, reportedly featuring local vendors and artists. Know a band you’d like to hear? This hip joint is always looking for local and regional acts of all genres. 408 3rd Ave. N., undergroundmusic venue.com

DYK? This music cafe hosts live music before Twins home games. Makes sense, since it’s less than a block away from Target Field.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2023 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.