Where to Stay on the North Shore

× Expand Naniboujou Lodge Naniboujou Lodge

Naniboujou Lodge

Built as a private club in the 1920s (it’s now on the National Register of Historic Places), Naniboujou may be best known for the dining room’s bright walls and ceiling painted in Cree Native American designs. Today, guests visit for the award-winning meals, access to the Big Lake, and the media-free environment that ensures you fully unplug. 20 Naniboujou Tr., Grand Marais, 218-387-2688

The Mayhew Inn

Grand Marais’s only boutique hotel bridges the gap between rural voyage and city living. Whether you’re booking one of its six units for a couple’s getaway or renting out the whole place for a family bash, the downtown hot spot has what you’re looking for—if what you’re looking for includes an incredible outdoor fireplace, brick pizza oven, expansive rooftop deck overlooking the harbor, and artist-designed guest rooms, that is. 107 W. Wisconsin St., Grand Marais, 612-386-3096

Bluefin Bay

This premier lodging destination has it all—indoor and outdoor pools for the kiddos, a spa for pandemic-weary grown-ups, three on-site restaurants, complimentary gear for outdoor escapades, an ice rink in winter and tennis courts for summer matches, and easy access to nearby Lutsen. 7192 Hwy. 61 W., Tofte, 218-663-7296

Hungry Hippie Hostel

Situated in a barn just northeast of Grand Marais, the hostel features six private guest rooms with queen-sized beds; a six-guest bunkhouse loft if you have a big group; and three glamping tents outfitted with mattresses, screened-in porches, firepits, and lake views—plus seven campsites if you’d prefer to BYO tent. 401 Cty. Rd. 14, Grand Marais, 218-387-2256

Rock Harbor Lodge

Need to get a little farther away? Consider a visit to Isle Royale, one of the country’s least-visited national parks, exclusively accessible by boat (from Grand Portage) or seaplane (from Grand Marais). Book a visit to Rock Harbor Lodge (or its cottages or camper cabins) for an adventure that may include a guided fishing trip, kayak and canoe paddles, rarely traversed hikes, a visit to an old copper mine, and nary a cell-service bar in sight. Isle Royale, 906-337-4993