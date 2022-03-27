Where to Explore Around the North Shore

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lake superior shoreline

Black Beach

OK, the word natural might be a bit of a stretch here—the sand is black with taconite dumped into Lake Superior by nearby mining companies—but it’s still a striking attraction well worth an afternoon. Stop by for a swim (the cove’s water gets almost comfortably warm), a wander, a picnic, or a chance to scramble over the nearby rocks. Silver Bay

Iona’s Beach

If a black-sand beach piqued your curiosity, might we interest you in a peachy-pink—albeit rockier—oasis? For 300 yards near Two Harbors, Iona’s pink rhyolite pebbles, set against charcoal basalt and felsite bedrock cliffs, create an otherworldly shoreline. Two Harbors

Lutsen Mountains

You don’t need to be an all-season athlete to enjoy Lutsen (although it certainly doesn’t hurt). In warmer months, hike or hitch a gondola ride up and down Moose Mountain—the fall-color views are unbeatable—or opt for skis and snowboards on more than 90 runs during the winter. Bonus for kids and kids at heart : During the summer and fall crest down Eagle Mountain on the half-mile-long Alpine Slide. Lutsen

Gooseberry Falls

The ultimate rest stop on the drive up the shore, Gooseberry Falls State Park offers hiking trails, picnic spots (we like lunching at the Picnic Flow area), and photo-ready waterfall views that are easy to access for almost any traveler. Two Harbors

Palisade Head

If Spoonbridge and Cherry acts as Minneapolis’s mascot, Palisade Head is the North Shore’s. The 1.1-billion-year-old, 300-plus-foot-tall rock formation is all over Instagram posts and gift shop posters—and, since you can drive directly to it just off Highway 61, easy to fit into your North Shore trip. If heights don’t make you dizzy, head to the Head for panoramic Superior views all the way to the Apostle Islands. Beaver Bay

White Sky Rock

The North Shore’s definition of nightlife might be a bit different than the Twin Cities’, but we’d secretly take the northern lights over club lights anytime. Park at the White Sky Trailhead, near Lutsen, and hike less than a mile for some of the area’s best views of aurora borealis, right over Caribou Lake. (Safety note: Wear good walking shoes, watch your step, and bring a friend and a flashlight.) Lutsen