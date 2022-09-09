When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Maiden Rock Bluff

It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.

“Overall, I think color is going to be great,” Cervenka says, noting that while areas around the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota experienced droughts this summer, rainfall evened out a bit in August. Droughts can sometimes cause duller, bronzer leaves, rather than the brilliant oranges and yellows leaf-peepers crave.

As for those scarlet red leaves, well, those largely hinge on September’s weather. “Say we have a very rainy September—that might actually leach out the red color,” Cervenka says. “What we need for reds are warm, sunny days, and cool nights. So if we get a lot of cloud cover and rain in September, you’re not going to get the sun that produces the energy that contributes to the creation of red. And if there’s a frost, all bets are off.”

Unsurprisingly, peak fall color typically begins at the northernmost points of Minnesota and trails south throughout the season. While peak might hit northern Minnesota in mid-to-late September, southern Minnesota may not boast full color until early-to-mid October. Cervenka suggests checking the DNR’s Fall Color Finder before planning any fall road trips or hikes to ensure prime leaf-peeping conditions. The Finder collects data and reports from each of Minnesota’s state parks every Thursday, so visitors can plan accordingly.

But she cautions that popular state parks—especially those near the North Shore—fill up quickly in the fall, so it might be worth finding an overlook or hike off the beaten path (literally). “Normally, if you go to places that are hilly, or have bluffs, which a big variety of tree species, you will get the biggest variety of colors,” she says. “Look at state forests and state forest roads, and explore those. Try a brand-new park. And usually parks that have a lake with a nice vista will show off the leaves just beautifully, because you’ll have the water contrasting and reflecting the leaves.”

Keep an eye on Minnesota’s fall colors via the DNR’s Fall Color Finder, dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors