× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Kurt Moses Photography welcome-to-your-downtown You hold the keys as, together, we usher in downtown’s next season. What’s your part? Should you add another day at your downtown office, purchase tickets, make the reservation, or come explore? Whatever it is, do that one thing. Lean in, and you’ll be glad you did!

By Leah Wong

No invitation or reservation necessary to work and play downtown. But if you need one, consider this it. Summer is here, which means patio season, long strolls throughout the city or across the Stone Arch Bridge, games to cheer at, meals to be savored, shows to make you say “awe,” and music to energize you. And more good news—you’ll be in good company.

Twin Cities residents are visiting downtown in greater quantity, with suburban visits rising four percentage points and city resident visits rising six percentage points in comparison to 2019. Downtown-goers are also finding it more vibrant than they did in the summer of 2022.

That’s no surprise, as downtown is ready to welcome more than 1,400 events this summer, plus our daytime traffic is building to more than 64 percent back in offices. Any way you look at it, it’s a good time to connect with your downtown.

Enjoy downtown during the workday with fun activities happening throughout downtown. Check out Nicollet each Tuesday and Thursday for activities, food trucks, music, and free summer experiences over the lunch hour. Plus, don’t miss Pianos on Parade performances each Thursday at noon, outdoor movies on Wednesday nights at The Commons, and much more. Then come back to play Friday through Sunday and enjoy our first-class dining scene, sporting events, stadium shows, orchestra concerts, and more.

There are plenty of options to enjoy this summer.

This year, we will welcome more stadium concerts downtown than any year since 2018. Over the course of the summer, we’ll have 100 outdoor movie and music nights, more than two weeks’ worth of major festival dates, about 200 theater performances, and 74 sporting events.

Our dining scene continues to garner national and international recognition, making downtown a must-visit destination for culinary excellence. We have more than 430 restaurants and retail shops to visit here while you’re at work or coming for an event. One of our newest retail spots, Strive Bookstore, located in the Young-Quinlan Building, will have fun activities and a must-see museum exhibit this June.

As you are enjoying your time downtown, say hello to our friendly Downtown Improvement District (DID) Ambassadors. Feel free to ask them for assistance—they’re here to help.

This summer, connect to whatever inspires you downtown. Find your vibe in one of downtown’s five neighborhoods—Central Core, East Town, Loring Park, North Loop, and Northeast.

Downtown is evolving based on community usage and feedback. You hold the keys as, together, we usher in downtown’s next season. What’s your part? Should you add another day at your downtown office, purchase tickets, make the reservation, or come explore? Whatever it is, do that one thing. Lean in, and you’ll be glad you did!

Summer’s better here. See you soon.

× Expand chart

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2023 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.