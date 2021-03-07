Weekend Getaways, Daytrips, and Escapes for Every Season

Is cabin fever hitting hard? Dreaming of an escape for this year–even if it's just a few hours' drive from home? We've got you.

If this year is anything like last year, your travel plans likely have you staying closer to home. And if this year is anything like last year, everyone is thinking the same thing. (Hint: It’s probably a good idea to start planning soon.) So what are you craving? Snowy splendor; blooming and beautiful; warm and water-filled; or crisp, cool, and colorful? With the seasons in mind, we offer a roundup of ideas with a focus on fresh air, fun, and just the right amount of space and solitude. 

Destination...

»Duluth

Every longtime Minnesotan knows the feeling: Cresting what locals call “the hill” as you descend into Duluth on I-35 from the Twin Cities, the world suddenly changes. Read More »

»The Gunflint Trail

For hundreds of years, since the advent of the flintlock rifle, people have been coming to the shores of Gunflint Lake looking for a spark. Read More »

»Hayward

The small-town populations near Hayward explode during the summers with cabin owners, anglers, mountain bikers, and anyone looking to escape to Sawyer County’s 500-plus shimmering lakes for a spell. Read More »

A State for All Seasons

We have the good fortune to live in a place with the full splendor of the North, all year round. Read More »

6 Waterfalls in Minnesota with Freezing Beauty

Flowing or not, waterfalls in the winter are bucket list–worthy. Read More »

Superior Days

The North Shore restores wild life to a tame era. Read More »

6 Hotels Worth a Local Staycation

Disrupt your everyday routine (Zoom from your room!) with a great change of place for a day or, what the heck, a whole week. Read More »

Small-Town Baseball

Minnesota’s amateur ball makes for a big-league day out. Read More »

Camping Under Canvas

Redefining the art of camping. Read More »

No Cabin? No Problem!

Gig economy, side hustle—no matter what you call it, renting other people’s properties is a trend that’s here to stay (pun intended). From Airbnb, Vrbo, and more, you can explore and locate your next adventure. Here are a few selects curated (even test-driven) by our trusted sources. Read More »

Seeing Red on the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails 

Mountain biking in a former iron mine with the whole family? You betcha. Read More »

More Biking Trips Around Minnesota

Inspired to take a biking vacay that doesn’t involve the red dirt of Cuyuna? Then try one of these two-wheeled weekend adventures. They offer something for every level rider in the family, plus solid après-biking activities to shake off the dirt. Read More »

Originally published in the February 2021 issue.