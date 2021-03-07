Weekend Getaways, Daytrips, and Escapes for Every Season

× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber orange wood-paneled station wagon

If this year is anything like last year, your travel plans likely have you staying closer to home. And if this year is anything like last year, everyone is thinking the same thing. (Hint: It’s probably a good idea to start planning soon.) So what are you craving? Snowy splendor; blooming and beautiful; warm and water-filled; or crisp, cool, and colorful? With the seasons in mind, we offer a roundup of ideas with a focus on fresh air, fun, and just the right amount of space and solitude.

Every longtime Minnesotan knows the feeling: Cresting what locals call “the hill” as you descend into Duluth on I-35 from the Twin Cities, the world suddenly changes. Read More »

For hundreds of years, since the advent of the flintlock rifle, people have been coming to the shores of Gunflint Lake looking for a spark. Read More »

The small-town populations near Hayward explode during the summers with cabin owners, anglers, mountain bikers, and anyone looking to escape to Sawyer County’s 500-plus shimmering lakes for a spell. Read More »

We have the good fortune to live in a place with the full splendor of the North, all year round. Read More »

Flowing or not, waterfalls in the winter are bucket list–worthy. Read More »

The North Shore restores wild life to a tame era. Read More »

Disrupt your everyday routine (Zoom from your room!) with a great change of place for a day or, what the heck, a whole week. Read More »

Minnesota’s amateur ball makes for a big-league day out. Read More »

Redefining the art of camping. Read More »

Gig economy, side hustle—no matter what you call it, renting other people’s properties is a trend that’s here to stay (pun intended). From Airbnb, Vrbo, and more, you can explore and locate your next adventure. Here are a few selects curated (even test-driven) by our trusted sources. Read More »

Mountain biking in a former iron mine with the whole family? You betcha. Read More »

Inspired to take a biking vacay that doesn’t involve the red dirt of Cuyuna? Then try one of these two-wheeled weekend adventures. They offer something for every level rider in the family, plus solid après-biking activities to shake off the dirt. Read More »

Originally published in the February 2021 issue.