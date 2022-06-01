Iconic Impact at W Minneapolis - The Foshay

× Expand W Minneapolis - The Foshay

Tell us how you became so passionate about Minneapolis.

Christy Loy - W Minneapolis

I moved to Minneapolis early in 2020. Some people imagine it was tough to encounter a lockdown and miss seeing what a great city this was. With my fresh set of eyes, I never felt that way. I could see right away all this city has to offer. Art. Culture. Innovation. Beauty. We just need to embrace how we come together and live out the values of this city for all. That’s what we’ve been working toward ever since.

Why is Luxury Liberated a rallying cry for today’s luxury consumers?

Luxury is highly personal. Luxury liberated means taking off the white gloves and recognizing that all people & lifestyles have a place at our table. W Minneapolis is passionate about measuring our impact in connection and community rather than by counting stars. Making memories is in our DNA. That might mean the perfect special occasion at Manny's Steakhouse, a signature corporate event that lets you get business done right or a sunset that takes your breath away from Prohibition, our speakeasy in the sky. At W Hotels we dare to be different and W Minneapolis - The Foshay is leading the way.

You seem to see W Minneapolis - The Foshay as much more than a hotel experience. Tell us about that.

The Foshay Tower is an icon in the Minneapolis skyline. Our marquis 10-foot tall lights are a beacon to a history of greatness and purpose in Minneapolis. Our mission is to live out that greatness in meaningful and connected ways. We provide a powerhouse luxury experience that serves as an inspiration for people to come together again. We are intentionally inclusive, unapologetically bold and socially savvy. Whatever the reason for your visit, the experience will always go down as epic.

Inclusion and equity are big buzzwords these days, but you are doing something different. Can you share any insider insights?

A key aspect of true luxury is ensuring we create access and authenticity in our connections. Our guests and partners are not cookie cutter. We have a stance, a view of our world that calls for more. W hotels has always been about what’s new and next. We carry that tradition forward to define the who and the how as we continue this journey. We go deeper to provide experiences that make memories and make impact while allowing our partners, guests and clients to leverage their passion for making change. From our ground breaking Welcome @ W program supporting Twin Cities non-profits organizations to our local legends partnerships, which allows us to find the unique local partners to showcase for our guests the absolute best of Minneapolis from food to music to fashion to design. We are committed to supporting and amplifying the impact some of our amazing BIPOC & female entrepreneurs in the Twin Cities.

What will we see next from W Minneapolis - The Foshay?

Every day we emerge further into the future. Come now to enjoy the happy hour you’ve missed or visit the Foshay Observation Deck where a portion of every ticket sold gets donated to local non-profit organizations working to do more good right here in Minneapolis. Keep an eye out for our evolving live music sessions every weekend at The Living Room. Get ready to get the real story when we launch our next What She Said event this summer, featuring the women who have turned up the heat on experiences and impact in Minneapolis in the last two years.