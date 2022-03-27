Ultimate North Shore Adventures

× Expand Photograph by Dana Halferty Iona's Beach

Bopping up the sunny trail at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park this past summer, I was positively abuzz with the pure joy of feeling air and light on my skin. Goodbye, covid gloom city, hello, beautiful world.

Lake Superior sparkled to one side, blinding white coins of early sun on an infinite pewter dish, while mountain ash trees caught the wind on the other and picked-clean raspberry brambles crowded in around my feet. Ahead of me: a bounding pom-pom, Clio, my tiny black terrier mutt on her bright purple leash, scrambling, scrambling, like a sled dog in harness following a trail rich with scent. We reached a rock plateau of generic gray anorthosite, which makes up much of the cliffs around Split Rock. Anorthosite is probably of little interest to many who visit here, except for me. That’s because I know it’s also found on the moon. The moon!

I scooped up my bounding little pom-pom for a selfie with the biggest freshwater lake in the whole wide world as our backdrop. Behold: We are on a cliff of moon high above 10 percent of the world’s fresh water! All glory and thanks to the visionaries who protected all this for us, the eight state parks along the 145 running miles between Duluth and Grand Portage, the Canadian border. How fantastic that Minnesota has such a commitment to our land, our wildlife, our citizens, our collective inheritance that wilderness enthusiasts, environmentalists, and legislators have worked to protect for us since the late 1880s. In these desperate last few years, it has been too easy to only see the bad in our screens and take our past victories for granted. There’s another version of our world where this cliff may have lived only on the land of a private mansion, with no access for a city slicker to bliss out on the trails. Thankfully, that’s not the case.

× Expand Map by Randall Nelson North shore map

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lake Superior Shoreline Lake Superior Shoreline, Lutsen

Happy, heart full, I set down my pom-pom and returned to the trail, which dipped into a stand of small scrubby, twisty cedars, hollowed into a sort of tunnel showing—what?—more pom-poms? One, then two raccoon-sized black bodies shadowed swiftly across the trail, silhouetted against the light of the lake. I stopped, yanked the leash, and started drawing it in like a yo-yo string. That’s when I saw a very large peak-nosed pom-pom lean into the shadow box of this trail-tunnel and then withdraw, evidently having called home her black bear cubs.

Imagine how fast one writer can get down a mountain, singing an improvised song that has as its main lyric: “Clio, we’ve got to go home!” Home was our campsite, and I looked at the steel bear box protecting my human food differently from that point on. Of course, in my thinking mind, I’m more afraid of causing bears harm than I am of being harmed by bears. Humans have decimated their habitat, and the summer fires and drought only added more pressure in their world, driving them into people areas. But given that this was the first bear I had ever seen in my life, I ran. Maybe, in hindsight, because of a noble impulse to give them space? Let’s say it was that. But this unexpected and sometimes startling beauty is why we go to the North Shore! For the miracles.

The miracle of a veiny fuchsia pouch of a lady’s slipper northern orchid, the brightest thing on a dark pine-needle forest floor. The miracle of a million agate-bright stones, fused together by clear winter ice into a sort of candy brittle for enchanted unicorns. A place so wild with mountains of ice and thundering waves one season and lupine-filled, berry-strewn byways another. Miracle, like all words, came to us through time. I particularly like one Latin root, mirari, “to wonder at, marvel, be astonished.” Last year I spent about a month exploring the North Shore and found marvels and wonders too numerous to count that rendered me astonished. Here are just a few on a list that continues to grow each time I journey north.

× Expand Photo by Victoria Campbell Cascade Falls Cascade Falls, Cascade River State Park

Lava, Lava Everywhere

As you crest the big hill to Duluth, your stomach yanks and lurches like you’re on a roller coaster, and instantly you know it: You’re in a different world. Our continent tried to split once upon a time, and if it had worked, Duluth would be oceanfront and so would Superior, Wisconsin. Instead, magma rushed up from the earth’s molten iron core, creating all the red rocks you see from Duluth to Canada and also all the iron in the Iron Range. This magma made some bits of land so heavy they sunk down; that made other bits of land jostle up to get out of the way; and in all the earth shuffling we got a giant rift, the “Superior trough,” that filled up with the water we now call Lake Superior. Next time you’re at Gooseberry Falls, play the old kids’ game The Floor is Lava. What do you see that used to be lava? Everything? Except the water? Isn’t it amazing to notice that the North Shore is, in a way, a whole lot like Hawaii or Iceland, a new world of drama built by water meeting lava?

× Expand Photo by Ethan Sorensen Horseshoe bay Horseshoe Bay, Grand Portage

Three Bears and Beeping Squirrels

How often do you chance upon a bear family eating berries on a moon cliff? This is a wonder I’ll never forget (see above), but it’s not the only surprise sighting I had along the shore. For instance, what looks like a gigantic regular gray squirrel with a skinny tail, stands around like a prairie dog, and chirps like a 1980s beeper? A Franklin’s ground squirrel! Native to the north-central U.S. and parts of Canada, these adorable squirrels have recently taken up residence in various sites along the North Shore. The DNR definitely has recorded them at Gooseberry Falls State Park, and the three nights I stayed at a campsite in Split Rock, I had a Franklin’s ground squirrel as a campsite trickster, running in to try to get the dog’s food, then, when repelled, standing in the nearby brambles to alert its friends by beeping, beeping, beeping. Seriously, it sounds like a beeper! The first time you hear a Franklin’s ground squirrel, don’t be surprised if everyone suddenly accuses everyone else of getting a phone call.

× Expand Photo by Graham Tolber A trail in Cascade River State Park A trail in Cascade River State Park

Stairways of Stone

Explore the eight state parks strung from Duluth to Canada, and you’ll go up and down absolute miles of staircases built right onto cliff faces: Bob’s Staircase at Split Rock is around six stories; some 200 steps lead to Devil’s Kettle at Judge C.R. Magney; towers of staircases also are found elsewhere, including at Tettegouche. If you’re paying attention, you feel the hands, the work, the intention of so many individuals working so we can safely see these rocks, these cliffs, these mists. We all stand on the shoulders of those who came before, and never more so than when we find it challenging to even walk the steps that someone before us had to build without stairs.

× Expand Photo by Dana Halferty Crystal Creek Cove, near Silver Bay Crystal Creek Cove, near Silver Bay

Broiling River, Mythical Trees

The Brule River, in Judge C.R. Magney State Park, just north of Grand Marais, got its name from French voyageurs who noticed how its waters seemed to “broil” over the rapids—think crème brûlée and you have the right idea—before jumping over some superhard lava called rhyolite and then disappearing into a hole! A hole at the bottom of the waterfall! How is life so cool? Continue on your way in the park, and you’ll enter a bit of forest with moss thick as sheep’s wool. You’ll also wander past various trees that appear to be joined—say, a birch and a pine—in that rare natural marvel called inosculation. Inosculation, which derives from the Latin “little mouth,” is a fancy way of saying that the trees are really kissing, as in the myth of Philemon and Baucis, a married pious Greek couple who Zeus rewarded by letting them spend eternity together, entwined as trees. Where else on earth do you find a broiling river leaping into a devil’s soup pot and mythical kissing trees in such close proximity? Magical miracles!

A Giant Rock Tumbler

Whether you’re scouring the agate beach at the mouth of the Baptism River in Tettegouche State Park, walking the oval-stone beach at Split Rock, or sifting through bright colored stones at the covered bridge that adorns the mouth of the Poplar River below Lutsen Lodge, every pretty, polished rock that defines the North Shore comes from this one weird phenomenon: Lake Superior is a giant rock tumbler. The waves crash, crash, crash night and day, and below the surface, that roiling action is lifting and tumbling rocks with every wave. At the myriad river mouths, a third direction of waves comes in, bringing inland stones to polish. That’s why river mouth stones will typically be both smaller and more various. What are agates? When all that lava turned into rock (see above), it was full of bubbles. The bubbles filled up with minerals, and those are agates. Agates are harder than lava, so when the water wears away the lava, agates remain. Parenting tip: Set a rock limit in the car on the ride up, because if you try to take every pretty rock you see home, you’ll break an axle.

× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Rustic Inn Café, Two Harbors Rustic Inn Café, Two Harbors

Subarctic Falls

Up beyond Mount Josephine, some 40-odd minutes north of Grand Marais on Highway 61 just before the border to Canada, you forsake the pine-and-old-lava North Shore you thought you knew and enter a whole new world. Welcome to the southern edge of the low, pale world of the subarctic boreal forest! This jack pine and aspen forest covers most of Canada and Alaska but only touches northern Minnesota. Pull into the Susie Islands Overlook near the top of Mount Josephine, and peer over the edge to see the dark emeralds of the 13 protected Susie Islands, sacred to the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, stretching to a watery horizon. It’s all so spare, so pristine, so artistic, it looks like . . . a place a noble archer elf would contemplate from his steed before going to battle evil in The Lord of the Rings? Head onward to the 120-foot High Falls—the highest in the state and not so terribly much shorter than Niagara’s 167 feet, right? Iron-red, crashing with frothy light brown water, it’s like most every other North Shore old-lava-and-fresh-water fantasia, except this waterfall is higher, and the people watching from the other side are in Canada. You could throw a Frisbee to Canada! Have they ever seen such a thing? Discuss.

An Artist’s Vantage Point

Narrow wee-boardwalk-planked paths sheltered by pines trailing lichen like mermaid hair, broad stretches of lichen-spotted rock reaching right into the water, hidey-holes, a lighthouse, and rock chasms galore: Welcome to the Grand Marais island called Artist’s Point! A favorite North Shore destination for many, it’s also site to one of the state’s most diverse lichen populations. (A lichen is three organisms creating a symbiotic community together: an alga, a fungus, and a yeast. This was discovered in only 2015!) From Artist’s Point you can see my favorite waterside restaurant, Angry Trout Cafe, which offers a daily fresh fish and vegetable special so good that people line up for hours awaiting it. You can also see the whole art and craft scene that makes Grand Marais a big art-crawl draw, from Joy and Co. for knitting, woodworking, and other crafts to Sivertson for the big-name northern painters. Down past Angry Trout is the North House Folk School, which teaches everything from boat making to the bread arts. This artsy bit of rock with a view of both lake and shore is named Artist’s Point because you could bring a sketchbook to capture the view, but it actually answers the bigger question of what the point of being an artist is—to see, to make, to celebrate, and to share with others who get the point.

× Expand Photo by Dana Halferty Crystal Creek Cove, near Silver Bay Crystal Creek Cove, near Silver Bay

A Moose Before Breakfast

As a city slicker, I’ve always found the Gunflint Trail mysterious—is it for dogsledding, or is it mainly historical like the Pony Express, or what? Now I do understand it, and it’s so obvious I feel foolish: The Gunflint Trail is simply the name for the main road that goes nearly 60 miles northwest out of Grand Marais into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, our precious million-acre dark-sky wilderness. It ends at the Chik-Wauk Museum and areas where you can leave a car and launch a boat if you want to go farther out. Along the Gunflint, little spurs take you to dozens of hiking trails, one with a naturally magnetic rock, another that allows you to climb a spire of a trail to a lookout—a spot that locals also climb to in the dark, using headlamps, to watch meteor showers. Off the Gunflint, various short roads also lead to resorts and lodges and lakes, and smack-dab at the midway point of the Gunflint Trail is the appropriately named Trail Center, a restaurant and lodge with phenomenal pancakes attached to a general store selling bug spray, rain ponchos, and racks and racks of homemade dehydrated food kits sold under the brand Camp Chow.

You learn a lot about the North Shore by exploring, but one of the blessings of this beautiful place is the knowledgeable, helpful people—the insiders and the experts—the residents, the outfitters, the people who work at the restaurants and the hotels and resorts who help you discover even more of the local magic. When I stayed at the Poplar Haus, just up from Trail Center, I excitedly shared with owner Bryan Gerrard how a luna moth had clung to our cabin wall, as if it were painted, big as my hand and bright green. Unsurprised, he told me I should take it up a notch and try to see a moose. Was this possible? “Just get up before sunrise and drive to the end of the trail,” he explained.

It seemed improbable, but I left my wee dark cabin as the sky was getting light, driving slowly and anxiously, peering into every roadside bit of water, where moose can be found swimming or wading and munching. I saw a truck behind me coming fast, so I pulled over to let it by. A few minutes later, I caught up to where its driver had pulled over to see: a moose! A gargantuan moose in the green sunrise brush! A moose, in real life, is a giant so big it makes your heart race. Being from the city, I had a sense that a deer and a moose were roughly similar. No. A typical big whitetail deer is 150 to 300 pounds. A typical big moose is 1,500 pounds. With antlers, a bull moose can be 10 feet tall. Ignoring my stammering heart and the instinct to flee, I sat tight, taking phone pictures because who would believe me otherwise? Eventually, the moose got tired of everyone sitting in cars looking at it and crashed away. The next day, I dragged the kids out before dawn, and believe it or not, we saw another moose! Or maybe it was the same moose. Amazing, no matter what. So now I deeply understand what the Gunflint Trail is: Head away from the lake out of Grand Marais, and before you know it, you’re in an enchanted forest with magnetic rocks, a tall spire to the Milky Way, and dawn moose.

What miracles will you yourself find if you head to the North Shore? Like everything, it probably depends on your receptivity to and eagerness for miracles. I saw a moose at dawn because I set an alarm and headed out in the dark to look. I saw a black bear because I explored a distant trail. I’d never have seen either if I’d stayed home in Minneapolis. The best way to encounter miracles is to go where they are abundant, and from what I’ve seen with my own eyes, miracles on the North Shore are common as sunlight sparkling on an everlasting, ultraclean freshwater rock tumbler.

