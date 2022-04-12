A Time Warp Vacation Rental

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eva Slattery poolside

Some of her family members thought she was crazy. But despite receiving cautionary advice after her grandparents, Vernon and Gin, passed away, St. Paul native Eva Slattery opted to take her inheritance in the form of their run-down 1980s rambler in Stanchfield, Minnesota.

The home sat vacant for two years. Most of the furnishings had been stripped away, and what remained was decades’ worth of “stuff,” like church bulletins, stacks of Christmas cards, even rodents squatting as tenants.

Nevertheless, Slattery, who’s worked the past 13 years in the home mortgage industry, saw through the cobwebs and craved a creative challenge.

Inspired by Nashville’s Dive Motel, Slattery created Grandpa’s Pool House, a vacation rental located an hour north of the Twin Cities.

“I call the aesthetic ’70s and ’80s vintage kitsch,” she says.

Now the 4,000-square-foot mint-green house sleeps 14, with four themed bedrooms (like the Gold Room or the Wilderness Room, which is equipped with a floor-to-ceiling Lake Louise mural and king-size waterbed). Plus, two full living rooms with sleeping accommodations, a dining room, a kitchen, a tiki bar, a firepit, a pizza oven, a back deck that abuts a creek, and the home’s crown jewel—an indoor pool heated to 80 degrees—await. Rounding out the retro experience? A loft area “dressing room” filled with wigs and racks of vintage clothing and accessories for playing dress-up.

“I want this to be a hub to unwind and escape everyday life,” says Slattery.

The place is outfitted with rattan lounge sets, lacquered vanities, disco balls, animal print rugs, and gaudy chandeliers, all selected by Slattery.

“I’m somewhat of a professional Facebook Marketplace shopper,” she says. She’s always on the hunt, hauling fresh finds from homes around the Twin Cities. She adds, “It’s like a game to me!”

But some things just can’t be thrifted—like Vernon and Gin’s original tropical green-leaf and brown-and-silver floral wallpapers that adorn the home. A perfect backdrop for a throwback birthday getaway, photo shoot, or bachelor/bachelorette weekend—just bring your imagination.

Bookings start at $650/night on weekdays.

grandpaspoolhouse.com, @grandpaspoolhouse