Lake of the Woods—Northwest Angle

3 More to Explore:

Red River of the North State Water Trail: While parts of the Mississippi and St. Louis rivers meander north for a bit, the Red River, on the North Dakota border, is the only one that heads north and doesn’t stop—because it really wants to join the polar bears and the Arctic Ocean.

Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge: This 14,000-acre natural corridor quietly weaving through the south metro from Bloomington to Henderson along the Minnesota River—with 45 miles of trails for hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing—is a gem right on our doorstep that’s filled with wildlife both familiar and rare.

Lake of the Woods—Northwest Angle: At our northernmost point, where the border mingles with land and water, they use the word contiguous more than anywhere else in the United States. But the blues and greens of what locals call The Angle certainly feel remote, if not technically disconnected.