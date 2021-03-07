Superior Days

× Expand Courtesy of Bluefin Bay Couple sitting on lakeside bench in winter

“Just up this path is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” I told my kids, holding the puppy leash in one hand and helping them up the snow-covered trail that leads from the highway pullover beside the Temperance River with the other.

We found our way up the white trail, using boulders for handholds. The pines were spooned all over with new snow, like every Christmas card you’ve ever seen. “What if we fall?” my daughter asked.

“Try to land on your bottom. It’s worth it.”

× Expand Courtesy of Bluefin Bay Woman in hot tub at Bluefin Bay

The children had been skeptically extracted from a suite at Bluefin Bay, one with a full kitchen, an up-close water view of Lake Superior as big as a movie screen, and a real-wood fireplace. We’ve never lived with a real-wood fireplace before. “Does it always sound like that?” my daughter asked at first, warily listening to the steam created by the bits of snow on the birch logs before concluding, “All fires should make noise like a bonfire. It’s way better.” We even roasted marshmallows inside.

“After a year inside, all I want is nature red in tooth and claw—and cliff and pine needle too.”

The dog slept on the braided rug in front of the fire, and my daughter circled around with her phone, taking pictures: “She looks just like a dog in a photograph!” I knew what she meant. This past year, especially, we’ve lived in a world with our noses pressed against the glass of a screen where everyone does things while we type alone in our house. Now we were doing.

Our little family made it up to the North Shore twice during COVID times. In summer, we climbed the steep staircases and picked our way over the stepping-stones at the base of Gooseberry Falls. We carefully scanned the ground with our eyes, looking for favorite rocks where the Temperance River feeds into Lake Superior. Pines, wind, red rocks—life! Tennyson, and yes I am going to haul poor old Alfred, Lord Tennyson in here, talked of “Nature, red in tooth and claw” as the bad thing that wrests humans away from our noble pursuits. After a year inside, all I want is nature red in tooth and claw—and cliff and pine needle too.

× Expand Photo by Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl Gooseberry Falls

× Expand Courtesy of Bluefin Bay Kids on the beach at Bluefin Bay

This call for wildness echoes nationally. Walking the dog, I chatted with a guest who had driven from New Jersey. “Vermont is too crowded,” he explained. “The whole East Coast is too crowded.” He had come to ski up in the Sawtooth Mountains at Lutsen and to hike and to stare out the window at the crashing surf. “I can’t believe no one’s ever heard of this.” He gestured at Lake Superior. I imagine the awareness of Tofte and Grand Marais is pretty low in New Jersey. The North Shore is obviously worth the drive: the sheer blood-colored cliffs, the dozens of waterfalls bouncing through crevasses and leaping over stone, the miles and miles of hiking, the clean silver lake—all so noble, all so brisk.

But back to the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. Once the puppy bounded up the snow-covered trail and the kids followed, we hit a peaceful plateau with a few trees and a red rock outcrop. “Right around this corner,” I said, guiding them open-armed like a traffic cop, and I waited for the gasps.

× Expand Photo by Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl Temperance River in winter

The Temperance River was frozen solid at its upper falls and also at its lower falls, but just here in the middle it bounced and crashed furiously through a narrow crevasse and spun through a brief whirlpool, sending mist into the air. The mist caught on every pine, every blade of grass, every twig and trunk above the crevasse, covering them with hoarfrost, rendering everything white and sparkling, creating a lace of diamonds, a metropolis of glitter, a chapel, a heaven.

“This is real?” my teenage son said, and he started to laugh at the improbability of it all. “I didn’t know this could be real.” We oohed and aahed over the scene, which looked like the place snow fairies hold royal snow fairy weddings when no expense is spared. We photographed, and picked up the dog and took selfies, and videoed, and kept repeating to each other that we couldn’t believe it, and did all the things you do when you encounter a miracle.

Finally, the sun was sinking, for you always find a sunset if you hike long enough, and we headed out. “I’m so glad you came and got us,” my daughter said as we got in the car. “It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.” And so it was that we learned, once again, that life is as real and miraculous as you will go out and let it be, in difficult years and easy ones too.

Don’t Miss

Summit Express Gondola, Moose Mountain

A glass-sided gondola whisks you by cable to the top of Moose Mountain high above Lake Superior for some of the North Shore’s most dramatic views. In summer, hike down, or take the Alpine slide. In winter, ski down, or simply enjoy a hot cocoa in the ski lodge before your return trip.

Tettegouche, Gooseberry Falls, Split Rock Lighthouse, and Temperance River State Parks (and others)

The eight state parks of Minnesota’s Lake Superior shoreline are some of the most beautiful natural sites—not just in the state but in the whole country. Try to stop at them all, and be sure to hop stepping-stones at Gooseberry and photograph waterfalls at Temperance River.

Castle Danger Brewery, Voyageur Brewing Company

Why not bookend your trip with brewery stops at both the north and south ends of the North Shore? The Castle Cream Ale at Two Harbors’ Castle Danger is your perfect drink in any canoe, and Voyageur’s stainless steel growler is the most brag-worthy water bottle to take to the gym once you’re back in town.