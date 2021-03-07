Small-Town Baseball

× Expand Photo by Harrison Barden Baseball team on a summer afternoon

Summer, to me, is baseball. I played it rather haphazardly; now I watch it. It’s as much about the setting as the game, the sounds and smells, the sky and the company. But as last summer dawned, with the Twins and the Saints on ice, I went searching to slake my thirst.

There was talk on Twitter of “town ball,” the amateur hybrid played throughout Minnesota that I had managed to ignore for four decades of Minnesota residency. In a good summer, Minnesota has over 300 teams competing in every corner of the state, more than any in the country. They play in ballparks where players change in their cars; where they serve dry, lukewarm cheeseburgers and Busch Beer; and where first basemen have guts bigger than mine.

Any port in a storm, as they say.

I started with a sure thing, Red Wing on Independence Day weekend. A lovely ballpark, a happy crowd free of COVID misery. I was smitten and eager to do it again. So my son and I spent the next two months flitting to weeknight games on the fringes of the metro area and foraging deeper outstate on weekends.

Town ball is idiosyncratic. Some parks have elaborate seating areas, while at others, locals set up their own (so keep a portable set of chairs in your car). Some sport charming WPA-era grandstands, while others boast soulless modern concrete bunkers. The baseball is variable, a mix of everything from distinguished minor league–type play to stuff that would embarrass a park district team. The food’s a crapshoot as well. Cologne is known for its cheese curds (I endorse), and Winsted had a menu rivaling The Cheesecake Factory, while other places offered room-temperature canned soda and Busch and Coors Light, The Beers of Town Ball. And there are the locals. A few came to games in T-shirts touting their loyalty to their firearms, but in general they are a reminder that we can still come together over our common love of a game, and why shouldn’t we?

Dip your toe in the water this summer. You can bring your own Surly in a cooler, but they’ll know you’re from out of town.

Details: The season starts in May and runs to Labor Day. The best source for schedules and locations is MNBaseball.org. The glorious state tourney, the last three weekends of the season, is worth the effort. In a pandemic era there can be last-minute schedule changes, so check the home team’s Twitter before you go.

If You're Going

Cannon Falls

John Burch Park has great sightlines and a scenic location downtown on the Little Cannon River. The Bears play in the Classic Cannon Valley league, thick with tradition and great ballparks. Bring your own seating and camp along the first-base line, or grab some shade in the grandstand.

Fairfax

Memorial Park is the historic home of the Cardinals, and Fairfax is the town that birthed Dana Kiecker, former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox and one of the very small number of MN town ball graduates to the pros. Don’t miss the Baseball Museum in the shed outside the grandstand.

Jordan

The 1935 Mini Met, on most town ball aficionados’ Top 5, has a railroad on one side and the Minnesota River on another. A hand-operated scoreboard, a wooden grandstand, and Tinkertoy light standards make it one of the most evocative ballyards in the state.

Milroy

Yankee Field, on the outskirts of Marshall, is top tier (with friendly fans), from the historic grandstand to the farm structures beyond the outfield wall.

St. Stephen

Stearns County is a hotbed of town ball, hosting teams in every corner of its 1,400 square miles. The Steves play in Trobec Field, a rustic outcropping with forest behind the outfield wall, a hand-operated scoreboard, and a convivial bar (BYO seating).