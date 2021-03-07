6 Waterfalls in Minnesota with Freezing Beauty

× Expand Cascade River State Park waterfall Cascade River State Park | Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Pipestone

Most people don’t immediately think “waterfall” when they plan a trip to Pipestone National Monument, but the park’s Winnewissa Falls makes our list. Wander through the historic, sacred grounds, where Native Americans have sourced pipestone for prayer pipes for hundreds of years, and take time to pause at the pink quartzite cliffs and frozen falls. Make it a weekend with a stay at the reportedly haunted (but undeniably stunning) Calumet Inn. Reservation Ave.

Sandstone

An easy hour-and-a-half drive up I-35 will bring you to Banning State Park, home to the sometimes-frozen Wolf Creek Falls. Park at the picnic area (or the campground, which is quieter in the off-season) and wind through the forest to the short—but wide—waterfall of icicles. Bonus: This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your winter supply of caramel rolls at Tobies, in Hinckley, less than 15 minutes from the park. Banning Park Rd.

Mankato

Travel southwest to Mankato for a peek at Minneopa State Park’s icy falls. Though minneopa roughly translates to “water falling twice” in Dakota, the main-attraction 39-foot waterfall transforms into what looks like thousands of icicles during winter months. Bonus points if you glimpse the park’s bison herd! Gadwall Rd.

Two Harbors

Headed up to the North? Stop by Gooseberry Falls State Park for a chance to see one of the state’s most-visited cascades encased in layers upon layers of ice. If you have time for more than a quick jaunt to the falls, pack your ice cleats for a hike around the park. You might even catch ice climbers scaling the Middle or Lower Falls (but kids, don’t try this at home!). Hwy. 61

Lutsen

The five flowing falls at Cascade River State Park freeze into natural marvels during winter months. Take a break from skiing at Lutsen or cozying up at Bluefin Bay, and walk less than a mile into the park to see the falls. Pack your snowshoes or cross-country skis for a longer trek into the breathtaking woods. Hwy. 61

Grand Portage

Our state’s tallest waterfall is also this list’s northernmost. If you’re up for a five-hour drive, the High Falls at Grand Portage State Park becomes a magnificent, straight-out-of-Frozen sculpture when it freezes. A one-mile round trip hike passes by the 120-foot falls, close to the Minnesota-Ontario border (the park is currently open to U.S. citizens; the Canadian border is not). Stay in Grand Marais, just 45 minutes away, and call this a day trip in your North Shore excursion. Hwy. 61