5 Worthwhile Pit Stops to the North Shore

There are many well-known stops, from Tobies to Betty’s Pies. But here are a few of the lesser-known but worthy stops just off the beaten path.

Cedar Coffee

Many miss this stop because it’s not right on 61. But take the one-minute detour and reap your reward. It’s a great coffee shop with some of the best baked goods on the North Shore. It also has solid breakfast/lunch fare. In the warmer months, there are picnic tables outside and lots of room to stretch your legs after a long drive. 1130 11th St., Two Harbors, 218-510-0160

Lemon Wolf Cafe

Many blow by this longtime staple of Beaver Bay, but locals stop in for great scratch-cooked meals. Its breakfast, lunch, and dinner are the definition of comfort food. Lemon Wolf specializes in omelets, burgers, fish sandwiches, and enchiladas. 711 MacDonald Ave., Beaver Bay, 218-226-7225

Trestle Inn

It’s a good 20 minutes off 61, but the journey is the destination. This is bar food, but the building, made with actual trestles, and the space, filled with taxidermy galore, make it worth the trek. 9459 Co. Hwy. 7, Finland, 218-830-0523

Cascade Restaurant and Pub

You’ll find three square meals served here. The food is hearty but thoughtful. Great fish, burgers, and steak, as well as a couple of solid offerings for vegetarians. Happy hour (by the fire) offers a good vibe. 3719 W. Hwy. 61, Lutsen, 218-387-2911

Poplar Haus

Forty-five minutes up the Gunflint Trail should give you enough time to prepare to be blown away. The menu for the food and cocktails here is seasonally driven, whimsical, and innovative. Ever had a Spruce Margarita while overlooking Poplar Lake? Now’s your chance. 7890 Gunflint Trail, 218-388-2222