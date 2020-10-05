Omni Viking Lakes Hotel Draws From Vikings Past and Present

× Expand Courtesy of Omni Viking Lakes Hotel Omni Viking Lakes Hotel

Tourism is among the industries hit hardest because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing massive losses in revenue, reservations are significantly decreased at hotels around the country. But despite that, the 14-floor Omni Viking Lakes Hotel still opened in Eagan last week. With 320 rooms and suites, the Kyndred Hearth restaurant through a partnership with chef Ann Kim, a spa, and 35,000 square feet of meeting space, it is the Omni hotel brand’s first expansion into Minnesota.

Located in Eagan, near the Minnesota Vikings TCO Performance Center, Nordic culture inspired the design of the new hotel, and it also includes nods to the football team throughout the layout. “All of our hotels are very unique, different, and take into account the local culture,” general manager Brent Glashan says, and it certainly celebrates it with nods to vikings of the past and present.

This location wouldn’t be Omni Hotel’s first near a major NFL team, having a similar operation near the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagan hotel, unlike other Omni locations, has six two-story hospitality lounges, designed specifically with extended Vikings player stays in mind. Also: Keep an eye out for football history and Viking's player numbers spotted amongst the architecture for an added touch.

According to Glashan, the company wanted to expand their presence beyond the south and the coasts, and Omni had been looking into Minneapolis for a while.

However, as the pandemic has taken a beating to a number of industries, hotels have suffered their own fair share of hardships. Explore Minnesota has reported a significant decrease in hotel reservations over the past six months, with revenue down at least 50 percent. In March, the Star Tribune reported that the American Hotel and Lodging Association predicted the loss of revenue to cost Minnesota governments more than $170 million.

Glashan adds that much of business travel has greatly decreased over the last six months due to the pandemic. But he also has observed that leisure travel has appeared to bounce back, as people have become more comfortable leaving their homes.

Hotels have needed to adjust cleaning protocols to the pandemic, as keeping guests safe has taken on added urgency. “We’ve had to switch how we operate,” Glashan says, and in line with Omni's new standards, the hotel will use hospital disinfectants and sanitizers, follow comprehensive public health and food safety training and procedures, and undergo regular auditing.