No Cabin? No Problem!

Gig economy, side hustle—no matter what you call it, renting other people’s properties is a trend that’s here to stay (pun intended). From Airbnb, Vrbo, and more, you can explore and locate your next adventure. Here are a few selects curated (even test-driven) by our trusted sources.

Castle on St. Croix

Marine on St. Croix | accommodates up to 8 guests

Why it caught our eye: Nestled on the riverbank, this historic weekend retreat was designed by famed architect Edwin Lundie for a noted Minnesota family and channels major European countryside style. Connect with your quarantine pod, or escape with close girlfriends for a Queen’s Gambit marathon. Book via Airbnb

Or try this: Also check out In Town Harbor Springs Home near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which sleeps up to eight and received high ratings from one of our trusted sources. Book via Airbnb

Lilla Norr

Mora | accommodates up to 4 guests

Why it caught our eye: Restored by the owners of Minneapolis vintage shop Arlee Park, the 1978 A-frame cabin on five acres along the Snake River has midcentury mod touches, wood paneling, and a wood stove—all the warmth and charm we need. Bookings released two months at a time. Book via lillanorr.com

Or try this: The Minne Stuga, a chalet meets A-frame in Grand Marais, is undergoing a refurb by Melissa Coleman of The Faux Martha and slated to open this year. Sign up to be among the first to book via theminnestuga.com

Treehouse Lofty Lodge

Cottage Grove | accommodates up to 4 guests

Why it caught our eye: Take a Swiss Family Robinson adventure at the only legal overnight-stay treehouse in the metro. The loft sports four outdoor decks, two fireplaces, and a Jacuzzi—plus a secret room inside. Minnesota’s most-saved Airbnb pick. Book via Airbnb

Or try this: Also check out the ReTreet House in Two Harbors, a cabin-on-stilts situation. The au naturel experience includes a heated outhouse. Book via Airbnb

Hygge House

Cable, WI | accommodates up to 6 guests

Why it caught our eye: A charming cottage with minimalist Scandinavian flair (macramé curtains, a wood stove, string lights over the deck) set on one acre. Just a jaunt from the CAMBA bike trails and Namekagon River. Book via Airbnb

Or try this: Channel your inner Mary Tyler Moore and stay two blocks from Lake of the Isles at the Minneapolis Boutique Bunkhouse. Walking and biking trails abound nearby. Book via Airbnb

North Shore Fisherman’s Cabin

Grand Marais | accommodates up to 8 guests

Why it caught our eye: This restored circa-1900 commercial fisherman’s home channels an East Coast fishing village vibe without the tray-table travel—and is just yards from the shores of Superior. Book via Grand Marais Vacation Rentals

Or try this: The Writer’s Cabin, in Grand Marais, is equipped with a gas fireplace, full kitchen, stacks of books, and even a typewriter for a weekend of words. Book via Grand Marais Vacation Rentals