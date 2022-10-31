Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Will Receive New Delta Sky Club

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Delta New MSP Delta Sky Club

Let’s set the scene: Your bags are packed, your neck pillow is secured to your suitcase, and you’re on the way to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport exactly two hours before your flight. Now there’s only one thing left to do: Check out Delta’s brand-new Sky Club lounge.

That is, once it’s up and running next April (hello, spring break 2023?). The new 19,000-square-foot relaxation headquarters is being constructed in the recently expanded G concourse, one of Delta’s main flight hubs in the airport. The third addition to Delta’s Sky Club lounges at the airport has been in the works since 2020, but was put on hold during the pandemic’s traveling lag. Equipped with a 3,000-square-foot year-round outdoor deck deemed the Sky Deck, an indoor-outdoor bar, marble-infused restrooms, and space for 450 guests (including 110 on the Sky Deck), the new Sky Club is a far cry from sitting in the bench seats by your gate before your flight takes off.

Interested in gaining access to the new Delta Sky Club? There are a few different options. Delta offers an individual membership plan with an annual price tag of $545, or 12 monthly installments of $50, for individual travelers. For folks who tend to travel in groups, Delta also offers an executive membership that costs $845 yearly, or $75 montly, that includes guest access for two non-Sky Club members. Not a fan of a yearly price tag? Gain complimentary access by being a Delta Reserve Credit Card holder.

The new design concept and layout match recent Sky Club openings in Los Angeles (LAX) and New York City-LaGuardia (LGA). While Delta’s current primary Sky Club located between the F and G concourse entrance is regularly crowded and nearly 7,000-square-feet smaller than the upcoming addition, the new Sky Club will add an elevated level of convenience and style to the airport.

Delta has kept most of the specifics about the new MSP Sky Club under wraps, but the company has hinted at a few key deets: The new lounge will likely include some local design inspiration, a more extensive food menu, and newly added amenities like private phone booths and (possibly) shower suites—a true luxury for weary travelers. delta.com