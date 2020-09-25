Minnesota Escapes to Fall For

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Split Rock Lighthouse State Park

Leaf Peeping: Sites for Sore Eyes

NORTH SHORE

Peaks mid-September to early October

Iconic for cliffside views of Lake Superior, the North Show is a color-rich destination. While traveling the North Shore Scenic Drive (Hwy. 61) or the North Shore Scenic Railroad, look out for paper birches, aspens, sugar maples, ashes, and silver maples. Honeymoon Trail, tucked into a sugar bush off County Road 2 in the Lutsen area, has earned a reputation as a maple lover's paradise. Stock up on taht local liquid gold via a sugar shack tour. visitduluth.com, 218-722-4011; visitcookcounty.com, 218-387-2524

IN TOWN: Hit up Duluth's Vikre Distillery to wind down the day with spirits distilled using Lake Superior water, locally foraged botanicals, and organic grains. Try the aquavit for an ultra-Scandinavian cheers. vikredistillery.com, 218-481-7401

GRAND RAPIDS

Peaks mid-September to early October

The Minnesota portion of the 4,600-mile North country National Scenic Trail runs through natural beauties like Chippewa National Forest, Itasca State Park, and Paul Bunyan State Forest, as well as the quaint town of Walker and the woodsy city of Grand Rapids, where you can take a breather before jumping back on the trail. Don't miss a visit to the Lost 40—a vast swath of photo-worthy ancient pines in the Chippewa National Forest that were save from logging because of a surveying error in 1882.

IN TOWN: Finish off a day of red-orange leaves with a dose of gold at Rapids Brewing Co.—locally inspired brews, pizza, snacks, and shareables await. If kiddos are part of your fall foliage adventure, Northwoods Candy Company features all the homestyle sweets you thought were long gone. rapidsbrewingco.com, 218-999-9712; northwoodscandycompany.net, 218-259-9178

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Girl and dog walking historic steps in Stillwater

ST. CROIX VALLEY

Peaks late September to mid-October

Explore beautiful riverside views in Stillwater with a three-mile walk up and down the five historic staircases scattered throughout the city's San Francisco-style hills. Each set, from the Main Street Stairs to the Triangle Park Stairs, has about 100 steps. Drive along the St. Croix Crossing bridge and St. Croix Scenic Byway to enjoy the rich hues from the comfort of your vehicle. discoverstillwater.com, 651-351-1717

IN TOWN: Find belly-warming refreshments at Saint Croix Vineyards, featuring locally grown award-winning wines, and Lift Bridge Brewing Co., pouring iconic crafted suds. scvwines.com, 651-430-3310; liftbridebrewery.com, 888-430-2337

EDITOR'S PICK: St. Joseph

Peaks late September to early October

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Saint John's Abbey Arboretum in St. Joseph

The heart of Central Minnesota vaunts vibrant rolling hills in the fall. Saint John’s Abbey Arboretum’s trails weave through natural bogs, golden tamarack groves, and crystalline waters. Try the short and family-friendly Chapel Trail or Boardwalk Loop. csbsju.edu/outdooru/abbeyarboretum, 320-363-3163

IN TOWN: Get a taste of New Orleans cooking in St. Joseph at Krewe. Grab pastries and artisan bread at Flour & Flower paired with a cup of organic coffee from The Local Blend. krewemn.com, 320-557-0083, thelocalblend.net, 320-363-1011

× Expand Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Biker on the Gitchi-Gami State Trail

Biking: Trails to Pedal

ROOT RIVER STATE TRAIL

42 miles

Roll through landscapes showcasing Southern Minnesota’s limestone bluffs, wildlife, and prairie grass, all while finding fun trailside stops in Houston, Rushford, Peterson, Whalan, and Lanesboro. Since the trails is paved and mostly flat, the easy riding will allow you to enjoy the wildflowers and crisp fall air. Keep your eyes peeled for historic buildings and the renowned pie shops. dnr.state.mn.us/state_trails/root_river, 651-296-6157

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Pie from Aroma Pie Shoppe

IN TOWN: For a breather, stop in Whalan’s Aroma Pie Shoppe, serving seasonal slices full of fruit and substantial sandwiches that’ll satisfy you through the rest of your ride. Stay overnight at Habberstad House Bed and Breakfast, one of Lanesboro’s many cozy B&Bs. facebook.com/aromapieshoppe, 507-467-2623; habberstadhouse.com, 507-205-9286

CANNON VALLEY TRAIL

19.7 miles

From bluff prairies to overhanging cliffs, the trail follows the Cannon River and reveals spectacular vistas of the valley. Meandering from the dry grassland of Cannon Falls to the wetlands of Red Wing, the paved trail gradually drops 115 feet in elevation. Beyond scenic overlooks, there are several local history sites along the trail, including a village’s archaeological site from 800 years ago. cannonvalleytrail.com, 507-263-0508

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Burger at Staghead Gastropub

IN TOWN: When you get to Red Wing, be sure to refuel. Try the Staghead Gastropub for locally sourced food and beer. Or rest up by the river at Harbor Bar, famous for its signature jerk chicken. thestaghead.com, 651-212-6494; harborbar.net, 715-792-2417

GITCHI-GAMI STATE TRAIL

86 miles

Currently, 28 miles of this newly-paved trail, which offers views of the North Shore and its splendor, have been completed. When finished, it will run from Two Harbors to Grand Marais. The longest trail segment is 14 miles, weaving through Gooseberry Falls State Park, Beaver Bay, and Split Rock Lighthouse State Park—look for the signature golden yellows of the birch and aspen forest. dnr.state.mn.us/state_trails, 651-296-6157

IN TOWN: If you’ve biked up an appetite, Silver Bay’s Northwoods Family Grille serves breakfast all day, plus bigger plates like steak, ribs, and burgers. Or reward yourself with a sweet slice at the widely celebrated Betty’s Pies in Two Harbors. northwoodsfamilygrille.com, 218-353-6060; bettyspies.com, 877-269-7494

PAUL BUNYAN STATE TRAIL

115 miles

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Biker on the Paul Bunyan State Trail Paul Bunyan State Trail

Starting in Baxter and ending in Bemidji, the longest continuously paved rail trail in the country takes you through the lush woods, lake country, and charming towns. With leaves peaking late September to early October, be sure to catch that sliver of autumnal paradise, perfect for the idyllic crisp fall bike ride you’ve been dreaming of. dnr.state.mn.us/state_trails, 651-296-6157

IN TOWN: Nestled in the Northern Pacific Center, Brainerd’s Roundhouse Brewery is focused on accentuating the local railroad history. You'll find tasty craft beers, everything from a pomegranate sour to a coffee stout on tap. For those of you making it to Bemidji, grab some tasty eats at the Cabin Coffeehouse & Cafe and a much-deserved desert at Big River Scoop. roundhousebrew.com, 218-454-2739; thecabincoffeehouse.com, 218-444-2899; bigriverscoop.com, 218-444-3898

× Expand Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Birdwatching in Maplewood young girl with binoculars

BIRDING: Feather-Friendly Finds

NORTHWEST WILDLIFE HABITATS

The Pine to Prairie International Birding Trail spans 200 miles in Minnesota, even extending into Canada. One of 45 viewing sites, the Lost River State Forest harbors great gray owls, black-backed woodpeckers, gray jays, and boreal chickadees. Lake Bronson State Park’s unique combination of prairie land and aspen forest creates a diverse wildlife habitat and a bird-watcher’s haven. As does the more than 8,000 acres of nearby Twin Lakes Wildlife Management Area, home to the sharp-tailed grouse and bitterns. mnbirdtrail.com; dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/lake_bronson, 651-296-6157

IN TOWN: For respite from wing watching, try some classic American fare at Roseau’s Brickhouse Restaurant & Bar. While only a hop, skip, and jump away from the border, order the poutine for a Canadian experience. mnbrickhouse.com, 218-463-0993

CENTRAL MINNESOTA

National Wildlife Refuge

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in Fergus Falls Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, Fergus Falls, 4th and 5th graders participate in outdoor education

The southern portion of the Pine to Prairie trail in Central Minnesota includes engaging stops for amateur and pro birdwatchers alike. The Egret Island Scientific and Natural Area, a 35-acre sanctuary on Pelican Lake, serves as one of the state’s most significant waterbird nesting sites. In Fergus Falls, discoveries await at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center. Search through the hundreds of acres of wetlands and native tallgrass prairie for sora rails, bobolinks, and northern shovelers. dnr.state.mn.us/snas, 218-739-7576; fws.gov, 218-739-2291

IN TOWN: For a birding break, The Fabled Farmer in Fergus Falls supplies a nutritious and delicious menu, featuring juices, salads, and breakfast bowls. Get caffeinated at Perks Coffee & Tea, brewing all your favorite coffeehouse beverages. thefabledfarmer.com, 218-998-4848; perkscoffeeandtea.com, 218-998-5111

DULUTH

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota A Hawk at Hawk Ridge in Duluth Hawk banding at Hawk Ridge Nature Preserve in Duluth

Known for its fall raptor migrations, Hawk Ridge traces Skyline Parkway above the edge of downtown Duluth. The Audubon Society calls it “one of the premier sites in North America.” Sticking to land, birds follow the coastline and bluffs, rather than crossing over Lake Superior from Canada. Catch views of 20 migrating raptor species and several songbirds from Seven Bridges Road and the Hawk Ridge Main Overlook. Further up the coast, peregrine falcons circle Palisade Head in Tettegouche State Park in the fall. hawkridge.org, 218-428-6209; dnr.state.mn.us, 218-353-8800

IN TOWN: Indulge in some comfort food, courtesy of At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Café, a farm to table operation with new twists on old classics. Stay warm and continue the fall harvest vibes with gourmet tea and atmosphere from The Snooty Fox Tea Shop. astccc.net, 218-724-6811; thesnootyfoxteashop.com, 218-349-5583

MINNESOTA RIVER VALLEY

Occupied by impressive wildlife, like bald eagles, the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway is saturated with wildlife conservation areas, including one of the largest wetland complexes in North America—the Swan Lake Wildlife Management Area. It’s home the loggerhead shrike, a threatened species, and other uncommon birds, like the great blue heron and great egret. Fall in the river valley means the migration of thousands of birds, so keep your eyes peeled while in the native prairie lands of Southern Minnesota. mnrivervalley.com, 888-463-9856

IN TOWN: Fuel up with a quality cup of joe at River Rock Coffee in nearby St. Peter, and grab a snack made by River Rock Kitchen & Baking Co. If you follow the byway to New Ulm, punctuate your journey with signature suds from Schell’s at Starkeller Brewing,* a cozy taproom filled with history and sour beer. rrcoffee.com, 507-931-1540; riverrockbakery.com, 507-380-8287; schellsbrewery.com, 507-359-7827

(*As of press time, Starkeller is closed due to COVID-19.)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Teepee camping in Blue Mounds State Park

CAMPING: Sleeping Under the Stars

ZIPPEL BAY STATE PARK

(Lake of the Woods, Northwest Minnesota)

Unless you’re a walleye fisherman, you may not have heard of this gem on the shores of Minnesota’s second–largest lake. Tucked away in the northern tip that crowns the state, with two miles of sandy beaches along the 950,000-acre Lake of the Woods, Zippel Bay State Park has drive-in campsites, a picnic area, and a marina. Complete with a fish-cleaning house and 90-foot fishing pier with boat access for those looking to get in on the lake’s legendary walleye fishing. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks, 218-783-6252

BLUE MOUNDS STATE PARK

(Luverne, Southwest Minnesota)

With an exceptional combination of geological formations, wild bison, and expansive prairie, wildflowers, and grasses, Blue Mounds State Park is perfect for connecting with the natural history of Minnesota. While there, look out for the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd, a collaborative endeavor to preserve genetically diverse bison. Interesting rock formations emerge from the grasslands, making this an ideal destination for hikers and climbers alike. The main campgrounds are open, and you can even reserve a teepee for your stay. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks, 507-283-6050

IN TOWN: The nearby town of Luverne boasts several art galleries worth a peruse, such as Coffey Contemporary Arts and the Brandenburg Gallery. Grab adult beverages at Take 16 Brewing Company, or drinks for all ages at Wildflowers Coffee Boutique. facebook.com/CoffeyContemporaryArtsMN, 401-500-3057; jimbrandenburg.com, 507-283-1884; take16beer.com, 1-855-582-5316; wildflowerscoffee.com, 507-449-6166

WILD RIVER STATE PARK

(Center City, Northeast of the Twin Cities)

Close to the more heavily trafficked Taylors Falls, the serene camping at Wild River State Park features bountiful wildlife and wildflowers, plus canoe–in campsites. Boating and kayaking are accessible through Sunrise Landing’s boat launch, and on land you can adventure through the hiking paths and relish the vista from the Nevers Dam Overlook. The horse trails are open, so if you’re bringing your four–legged friend, be sure to purchase a horse pass. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks, 651-583-2125

IN TOWN: Nicknamed “America’s Little Sweden,” Lindstrom is an antique heaven, with upcycled goods, trinkets, and a full antique mall. While in town, don’t miss out on the famous Scandinavian donuts from Lindstrom Bakery—perfect for brisk campsite mornings. lindstromantiques.com, 651-257-3340; facebook.com/Lindstrom-Bakery-Inc, 651-257-1374

LAKE CARLOS STATE PARK

(Alexandria, Central Minnesota)

Hold on to the last fragments of summer with family activities like swimming, boating, hiking, and camping at Lake Carlos State Park. Fish for dinner or quietly paddle the lake searching for wildlife at Lake Carlos—the largest and deepest of the Alexandria Chain of Lakes. (But be sure to explore the others.) For a drier experience, take an easy hike through the rolling hills of Central Minnesota. Campgrounds, camper cabins, and most amenities are now open. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks, 320-852-7200

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Wine at Carlos Creek Winery

IN TOWN: Now reopened, Carlos Creek Winery pours wine flights, which are deliciously accompanied by eats from onsite Valkyrie Wood–Fired Pizza and MN Nice Deli. For craft beer lovers, check out the onsite brewery, 22 Northmen Brewing Co. Bonus: it’s only a few miles from your campsite. carloscreekwinery.com; 22northmen.com, 320-846-5443

This article originally appeared in the September 2020 issue.