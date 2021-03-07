St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill, 344 Summit Ave.

Courtesy of Davidson Hotel Davidson Hotel room interior

Sites & Scene

Is there such a thing as a newcomer in one of the metro’s most historic districts? Yes! The English Tudor–style 20th-century mansion, once owned by Watson Davidson, a real estate executive who worked for James J. Hill’s Great Northern Railway, boasts a true boutique experience with eight stately suites that perch over the Mississippi River Valley.

Base Camp

Stroll Summit Avenue for its stretch of Victorian stunners, then return to the mansion to explore the library or try a new recipe in your own kitchen. Or focus on a fitness resolution—all guests receive exclusive access to the neighboring University Club and the Saint Paul Athletic Club.

Historic Stillwater, 402 S. Main St.

Courtesy of Lora Hotel Hotel Lora picnic supplies

Sites & Scene

Last summer the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge reopened for just bicyclists and pedestrians. Bundle up and have the hotel create a boozy picnic package with all the fixings for a riverside happy hour (pick between wine and a sampling of local brews) and a bevy of artisan cheeses and charcuterie.

Base Camp

Dog lovers, your fur baby won’t have FOMO—Lora welcomes pooches and will even greet yours with a bed, bowls, toys, treats, and pup-friendly room service for living like royalty.

Downtown Minneapolis, 527 Marquette Ave. S.

Courtesy of Rand Tower Hotel Rand Tower staircase

Sites & Scene

What was an office tower in its previous life has now received an $86 million renovation and turned into downtown Minneapolis’s newest hotel. Rand Tower shows off restored elements and art deco details—custom wallpaper, terrazzo lobby floors, decorative friezes and statuary—and plenty of dining options (if restrictions don’t apply): Whiskey and Soda, a lobby-side full-service bar, and Rand Tower Club, plus a patio bar with a retractable rooftop.

Base Camp

For the ultimate urban retreat, live in the lap of luxury and opt for its grand opening package—available all year—which includes an upgraded suite, breakfast for two, champagne, and a surprise gift. The property’s crown jewel? An unforgettable decorative spiraling staircase.

Downtown Minneapolis, 201 S. 11th St.

Courtesy of Hotel Ivy Hotel Ivy interior

Sites & Scene

North Loop, Minneapolis, 300 Washington Ave. N.

Photo courtesy of Hewing Hotel Hewing Hotel interior

Sites & Scene

Pack your pup (yes, another dog-friendly hotel!) and spend the night in North Loop. Wednesday through Saturday, the hotel transforms a limited number of guest rooms into intimate dining suites for up to six people. Chef Nyle Flynn’s seven-course tasting menu matches the hotel’s Minnesota-appropriate “woods and lakes” theme. And don’t forget to pack your swimsuit—and beanie—the heated rooftop pool is perfect for soaking up city views.

Base Camp

Exposed wood, metal, and brick reveal the building’s history, while Faribault Woolen Mill Co. blankets, Nordic-inspired wallpaper, and custom local artwork give each space a hipster-heritage prep vibe.

Downtown Wayzata, 925 E. Lake St.

Courtesy of Hotel Landing Igloo dining at Hotel Landing

Sites & Scene

Escape the hustle-bustle and head west to the near shores of Lake Minnetonka. After shopping small on Lake Street (or spending robe time at the hotel’s Nordic-inspired Läka Spa), invite your pod to an al fresco happy hour on one of Ninetwentyfive’s heated porches, near a fire globe, or in an igloo. Bring bikes to hit the Luce Line, or use the hotel’s complimentary cruisers.

Base Camp

Pick your room (we suggest splurging on one of the Wayzata Bay Suites for lake views) and take advantage of the hotel’s “Date Night, Any Night” package, which includes a multi-course dinner and a bottle of wine.