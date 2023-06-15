Leading the Pack

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photos courtesy of Minnesota Lynx mn-lynx-25-seasons Since being founded in 1998, the Minnesota Lynx have won four championships and become one of the most decorated franchises in WNBA history.

1999

The Minnesota Lynx tip off their inaugural season against the Detroit Shock at the Target Center, with more than 12,000 fans cheering ’em on to a 68–51 victory.

2010

The Lynx compete in the highest-scoring game in WNBA history, securing a record 124 points on July 24 against the Phoenix Mercury, who only slightly outscored the Lynx with 127 points.

lynx-team

2011

In October, the Lynx defeat the Atlanta Dream 88–74, securing their first championship title.

2016

The Lynx speak out about racial injustice, donning “Change Starts with Us” shirts as tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

2023

The Minnesota Lynx unveil their All-25 Team, recognizing players over their 25-year history who have scored at least 1,000 points, made at least 500 rebounds, started at least 50 games, and represented the Lynx in an All-Star game and/or received end-of-season WNBA awards.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2023 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.