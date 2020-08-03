How the Pandemic Is Affecting Summer Resorts

× Expand Photograph by Grand View Lodge Resort Grand View Lodge Resort

How would you like to spend a week or more confined with the same brood in an even smaller space? For those of us stuck in the monotony of COVID time—with changes in weather the only way to track the days—the prospect of a summer vacation still promises a respite. Area resort operators say they are ready—and that wannabe visitors are calling. Eagerly.

Stout’s Island Lodge faced a dilemma. Situated on a private island in Red Cedar Lake near Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the resort boards guests at a historic lodge and cabins. Managing partner Stephanie Laitala-Rupp found her weekend bookings “cancelling in droves”; weddings and large groups were out of the question. “What was left on the books wouldn’t have paid the gardener,” Laitala-Rupp says. To add insult to injury, she says, in March local officials in Barron County asked summer visitors to rethink their plans, citing the area’s limited medical capacity.

So Stout’s pivoted to a new kind of single occupancy. It converted the 18 units with external entrances into extended summer rentals: guests book the entire period, May 15 through August 15. Stout’s restaurant kitchen will be open, but its dining room won’t be. And guests can order groceries to prepare in their accommodations. “There was a need,” explains Laitala-Rupp. “People were like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t stay home.’”

Laitala-Rupp intends to return to the old Stout’s model August 15—or next summer if that seems impractical. “This is not sustainable,” she says of the new model. “Our goal is to break even and live to fight another day.”

“We invented social distancing—our raison d’être is isolation.” Dan Dobrowolski, Canoe Bay

The pivot proved easier at Canoe Bay, the region’s most luxurious resort, up the road near Chetek. “We invented social distancing—our raison d’être is isolation,” says founder Dan Dobrowolski. His staff already brought elaborate breakfast, lunch, and optional dinner baskets directly to the rooms. The only tweak was to close the dining room for dinner. Dobrowolski says he expects a better summer than average. “For us, operating in a pandemic is pretty dang simple.”

It would seem Crow Wing County and the Brainerd Lakes are eager to have guests this summer. But how to operate Grand View Lodge, the state’s largest resort, with over 800 peak-season employees? “We have plans A, B, C, D,” says Tom Juliano, CEO of the company that owns Grand View Lodge. But none of them include being closed. “One hundred fifty of our cottages and homes have full kitchens, so we anticipate a summer that’s nearly as busy as normal.”

Grand View’s plans include social distancing, extra cleaning, modified housekeeping, and capacity restrictions in places. “Food and beverage is the most complicated,” Juliano says. More than anything, Juliano says, Grand View is waiting for its guests, rather than local officials, to determine what they’re comfortable with.

Apparently, Minnesotans are comfortable with the idea of travel. Guests make some 50 percent of their Grand View bookings up to a year in advance. And those bookings are holding firm, Juliano says: “People want to maintain their traditions and add a note of normalcy, I think.”