The 2023 Insider’s Guide to Downtown Minneapolis

Couple-by-mural
Photo courtesy of Kurt Moses Photography
welcome-to-your-downtown
Welcome to Your Downtown
You hold the keys as, together, we usher in downtown's next season. What's your next part? Should you add another day at your downtown office, purchase tickets, make the reservation, or come explore? Whatever it is, do that one thing! Lean in, and you'll be glad you did.
Photo courtesy of Downtown Minneapolis/Workbox
workbox
Your Work-From-Anywhere Companion
Time to step away from the home office and into a space that sparks your senses—from a bookish perch to a light-filled atrium in the sky.
Photo courtesy of Brace Hemmelgarn
target-field
A Home-Run Experience
With a refreshed roster of food vendors, events, and merch, the Minnesota Twins are poised to make this summer's season the best yet.
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Lynx
mn-lynx-25
Leading the Pack
The Minnesota Lynx celebrate 25 years of some of the best in women's basketball. Check out some of the best moments of their incredible history.
Photo courtesy of @NorthstarImagery
Your Rock 'n' Roll Explorer Guide
From local hideouts to iconic midsizers and electrifying stadiums, get up close and personal with our iconic music venues.
Photo courtesy of Caitlin Abrams
butcher-and-the-boar
Dinner and a Spectacle
Whether you've snagged tickets to Taylor Swift or have a ballpark visit in the books, pair your summertime events with a side of delish.
Photo courtesy of Brave New Workshop/Darin Kamnetz
orpheum-theater
Choose Your Own Theatrical Adventure
All the world's a stage, but downtown really knows how to set the scene with these hotly anticipated summer marquees.
Photo courtesy of Walker Art Center
okciyapi
Art and Other Domains
Some of the latest and greatest ways that art, activity, and developments are converging downtown. Just call it an art show on the go.
Photo courtesy of Caitlin Abrams
pacifier
Downtown’s Fashion District: Summer Edition
Grab an iced coffee from Cooks of Crocus Hill and fill your closet with summer styles from the best boutiques downtown has to offer.
Photo courtesy of Tony Nelson
food-truck
Can't-Miss Events
A roundup of notable downtown happenings and annual celebrations.
Check out what's happening downtown, and learn more at mplsdowntown.com/events.