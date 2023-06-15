The 2023 Insider’s Guide to Downtown Minneapolis

The mpls downtown council says you can’t call it a comeback if you never left. And with retail and restaurants reanimating, walkability at an all-time high, residential projections being outpaced, small businesses getting their day in the sun, and pockets of green space popping up as hubs of recreation and social change, downtown just keeps getting better.

Welcome to Your Downtown

You hold the keys as, together, we usher in downtown's next season. What's your next part? Should you add another day at your downtown office, purchase tickets, make the reservation, or come explore? Whatever it is, do that one thing! Lean in, and you'll be glad you did. 

Your Work-From-Anywhere Companion

Time to step away from the home office and into a space that sparks your senses—from a bookish perch to a light-filled atrium in the sky. 

A Home-Run Experience

With a refreshed roster of food vendors, events, and merch, the Minnesota Twins are poised to make this summer's season the best yet. 

Leading the Pack

The Minnesota Lynx celebrate 25 years of some of the best in women's basketball. Check out some of the best moments of their incredible history. 

Your Rock 'n' Roll Explorer Guide

From local hideouts to iconic midsizers and electrifying stadiums, get up close and personal with our iconic music venues. 

Dinner and a Spectacle

Whether you've snagged tickets to Taylor Swift or have a ballpark visit in the books, pair your summertime events with a side of delish. 

Choose Your Own Theatrical Adventure

All the world's a stage, but downtown really knows how to set the scene with these hotly anticipated summer marquees. 

Art and Other Domains

Some of the latest and greatest ways that art, activity, and developments are converging downtown. Just call it an art show on the go. 

Downtown’s Fashion District: Summer Edition

Grab an iced coffee from Cooks of Crocus Hill and fill your closet with summer styles from the best boutiques downtown has to offer. 

Can't-Miss Events

A roundup of notable downtown happenings and annual celebrations. 

Check out what's happening downtown, and learn more at mplsdowntown.com/events

