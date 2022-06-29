The 2022 Insider's Guide to Downtown Minneapolis

by iStock
family of three holding hands DT MPLS
Photo by Dusty Hoskovec // Hoskovec Photography
bikes + pedestrians on Stone Arch Bridge
Watch the City Come Alive
The mpls downtown council says you can’t call it a comeback if you never left. And with retail and restaurants reanimating, walkability at an all-time high, residential projections being outpaced, small businesses getting their day in the sun, and pockets of green space popping up as hubs of recreation and social change, downtown just keeps getting better.
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
interior shot of MartinPatrick3's women's section
A Fit for Every Festivity
The who, what, wear of Minneapolis boutiques and shops across all five neighborhoods.
Courtesy of Jeff + Leah Springer
MPLS residents Jeff + Leah Springer kissing in front of LOVE sculpture
Insiders of #mymplsdt
From empty nesters to esteemed downtown professionals, these Minneapolis denizens personify the live-work-play ethos.
Photo by Corey Gaffer, Damon Farber Landscape Architects
Water Works Park and Pavilion
A River Runs Through it
The storied past and promising future of Water Works Park and Pavilion at Mill Ruins Park.
Photo courtesy of Four Seasons
A Peek Behind Our Fetching Facades
From downtown’s first five-star hotel to the retractable rooftop at Rand Tower Club, these smashing skyline and sidewalk additions make downtown a destination.
Courtesy of Noa
Craft cocktails and mocktails at Noa in IDS Center.
The Crème de la Crème
We’ve explored new dining destinations and beloved favorites with open arms and hungry stomachs. If it’s been a while since you traversed Hennepin, Nicollet, or 1st Avenue in search of your next great meal or if you feel like you may be missing out on a hidden gem, take a cue from the locals and hit up these fresh hubs, hot spots, and dependable diners.
Courtesy of Cory Parkos
Minneapolis Water Taxi
The Mini Ferry of Minneapolis
Get up close and personal with the mighty Mississippi via the Minneapolis Water Taxi.