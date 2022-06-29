The 2022 Insider's Guide to Downtown Minneapolis

The mpls downtown council says you can’t call it a comeback if you never left. And with retail and restaurants reanimating, walkability at an all-time high, residential projections being outpaced, small businesses getting their day in the sun, and pockets of green space popping up as hubs of recreation and social change, downtown just keeps getting better.

Watch the City Come Alive

A Fit for Every Festivity

The who, what, wear of Minneapolis boutiques and shops across all five neighborhoods.

Insiders of #mymplsdt

From empty nesters to esteemed downtown professionals, these Minneapolis denizens personify the live-work-play ethos.

A River Runs Through it

The storied past and promising future of Water Works Park and Pavilion at Mill Ruins Park.

A Peek Behind Our Fetching Facades

From downtown’s first five-star hotel to the retractable rooftop at Rand Tower Club, these smashing skyline and sidewalk additions make downtown a destination.

The Crème de la Crème

We’ve explored new dining destinations and beloved favorites with open arms and hungry stomachs. If it’s been a while since you traversed Hennepin, Nicollet, or 1st Avenue in search of your next great meal or if you feel like you may be missing out on a hidden gem, take a cue from the locals and hit up these fresh hubs, hot spots, and dependable diners.

The Mini Ferry of Minneapolis

Get up close and personal with the mighty Mississippi via the Minneapolis Water Taxi.

