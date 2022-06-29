The 2022 Insider's Guide to Downtown Minneapolis

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



family of three holding hands DT MPLS

Photo by Dusty Hoskovec // Hoskovec Photography bikes + pedestrians on Stone Arch Bridge

The mpls downtown council says you can’t call it a comeback if you never left. And with retail and restaurants reanimating, walkability at an all-time high, residential projections being outpaced, small businesses getting their day in the sun, and pockets of green space popping up as hubs of recreation and social change, downtown just keeps getting better.

Photo by Caitlin Abrams interior shot of MartinPatrick3's women's section

The who, what, wear of Minneapolis boutiques and shops across all five neighborhoods.

Courtesy of Jeff + Leah Springer MPLS residents Jeff + Leah Springer kissing in front of LOVE sculpture

From empty nesters to esteemed downtown professionals, these Minneapolis denizens personify the live-work-play ethos.

Photo by Corey Gaffer, Damon Farber Landscape Architects Water Works Park and Pavilion

The storied past and promising future of Water Works Park and Pavilion at Mill Ruins Park.

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons

From downtown’s first five-star hotel to the retractable rooftop at Rand Tower Club, these smashing skyline and sidewalk additions make downtown a destination.

Courtesy of Noa Craft cocktails and mocktails at Noa in IDS Center.

We’ve explored new dining destinations and beloved favorites with open arms and hungry stomachs. If it’s been a while since you traversed Hennepin, Nicollet, or 1st Avenue in search of your next great meal or if you feel like you may be missing out on a hidden gem, take a cue from the locals and hit up these fresh hubs, hot spots, and dependable diners.

Courtesy of Cory Parkos Minneapolis Water Taxi

Get up close and personal with the mighty Mississippi via the Minneapolis Water Taxi.