Insider's Guide Downtown Minneapolis 2021

Feeling nostalgic for downtown fun again? Prime your Insta feed for our curated collection of summer 2021's IRL hot spots, staycation destinations, and lesser-known walking locales. Plus: mpls downtown council's state of the post-pandemic city.

by

Are We There Yet?

No urban exodus here. With downtown’s still-rising residential population and metrics pointing to a bump in occupancy, seats, events, and overall sentiment, mpls downtown council maintains that summer 2021 is shaping up to be a sweet homecoming for our favorite downtown activities, haunts, and attractions.

Take Me (Back) to the Ballgame

Minnesota’s Main Street celebrates its official warm-weather unveiling with new year-round social destinations, the second largest collection of public art in the city, sidewalk cafés, and bountiful greenery.

Living the High Life: Staycation Destinations

From a high-up hot tub to a “green” lobby, a crystal spa, and the first five-star stay, Minneapolis’s hotels are open and ready for you to unpack, unwind, and see the sights up close. If you’re waiting for an invitation, consider this it.

From Boom Island to Mill Ruins: Walk Downtown’s Chain of Parks

South Minneapolis may have the Chain of Lakes, but downtown is home to a network of parks that connects green spaces and landmarks across the city. This summer, walk among downtown’s most scenic parks and discover where the grass is greener.

What's Up Downtown?

A constellation of downtown projects has shown little sign of slowing despite the layers of the last year—with billions of dollars in investment yielding new buildings and a reconfiguration of some of our beloved storied giants in an effort to better elevate the way we live, work, and play. Here’s a look at some of the places driving Minneapolis’s next wave of development.

The Changing Faces of Downtown

From D.C. to the Philippines, empty nesters to young professionals, these Minneapolis denizens personify the live-work-play ethos across generational and cultural divides. Ahead, their insider tips for eats, drinks, sights, and delights.

Redefining the Future of Workplace Wellness

As downtown Minneapolis employers consider return-to-office plans, they reflect on how their teams adapted to remote work and what the next chapter of office culture will bring.

The Hot List: Downtown's Patio Pleasures

Minneapolis restaurants rise to the occasion, delivering gold-standard dining experiences rain or shine.