Insider's Guide Downtown Minneapolis 2021

by Getty Images
young man and woman take selfie on Stone Arch Bridge
Courtesy of Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board
Water Works promises to be a spirited riverfront.
Are We There Yet?
No urban exodus here. With downtown’s still-rising residential population and metrics pointing to a bump in occupancy, seats, events, and overall sentiment, mpls downtown council maintains that summer 2021 is shaping up to be a sweet homecoming for our favorite downtown activities, haunts, and attractions.
Courtesy of Leah Emmans
Leah Emmans and her mother at a Minnesota Twins game.
Take Me (Back) to the Ballgame
Minnesota’s Main Street celebrates its official warm-weather unveiling with new year-round social destinations, the second largest collection of public art in the city, sidewalk cafés, and bountiful greenery.
By Jim Kruger/Kruger-Images
Rand Tower Club Rooftop
Living the High Life: Staycation Destinations
From a high-up hot tub to a “green” lobby, a crystal spa, and the first five-star stay, Minneapolis’s hotels are open and ready for you to unpack, unwind, and see the sights up close. If you’re waiting for an invitation, consider this it.
Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board
Garden of the Seasons at Loring Park
From Boom Island to Mill Ruins: Walk Downtown’s Chain of Parks
South Minneapolis may have the Chain of Lakes, but downtown is home to a network of parks that connects green spaces and landmarks across the city. This summer, walk among downtown’s most scenic parks and discover where the grass is greener.
By SHEA
What's Up Downtown?
A constellation of downtown projects has shown little sign of slowing despite the layers of the last year—with billions of dollars in investment yielding new buildings and a reconfiguration of some of our beloved storied giants in an effort to better elevate the way we live, work, and play. Here’s a look at some of the places driving Minneapolis’s next wave of development.
By Shutterstock
people at park overlooking sunset, backs turned
The Changing Faces of Downtown
From D.C. to the Philippines, empty nesters to young professionals, these Minneapolis denizens personify the live-work-play ethos across generational and cultural divides. Ahead, their insider tips for eats, drinks, sights, and delights.
Courtesy of ECMC Group
Rooftop at ECMC Group
Beanbag toss, Adirondacks, and skyline views at ECMC Group.
Redefining the Future of Workplace Wellness
As downtown Minneapolis employers consider return-to-office plans, they reflect on how their teams adapted to remote work and what the next chapter of office culture will bring.
Courtesy of Finnegans
Flight of Finnegans Beers on Patio
The Hot List: Downtown's Patio Pleasures
Minneapolis restaurants rise to the occasion, delivering gold-standard dining experiences rain or shine.