Insider's Guide Downtown Minneapolis 2021

× Expand by Getty Images young man and woman take selfie on Stone Arch Bridge

Courtesy of Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board Water Works promises to be a spirited riverfront.

No urban exodus here. With downtown’s still-rising residential population and metrics pointing to a bump in occupancy, seats, events, and overall sentiment, mpls downtown council maintains that summer 2021 is shaping up to be a sweet homecoming for our favorite downtown activities, haunts, and attractions.

Courtesy of Leah Emmans Leah Emmans and her mother at a Minnesota Twins game.

Minnesota’s Main Street celebrates its official warm-weather unveiling with new year-round social destinations, the second largest collection of public art in the city, sidewalk cafés, and bountiful greenery.

By Jim Kruger/Kruger-Images Rand Tower Club Rooftop

From a high-up hot tub to a “green” lobby, a crystal spa, and the first five-star stay, Minneapolis’s hotels are open and ready for you to unpack, unwind, and see the sights up close. If you’re waiting for an invitation, consider this it.

Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Garden of the Seasons at Loring Park

South Minneapolis may have the Chain of Lakes, but downtown is home to a network of parks that connects green spaces and landmarks across the city. This summer, walk among downtown’s most scenic parks and discover where the grass is greener.

By SHEA

A constellation of downtown projects has shown little sign of slowing despite the layers of the last year—with billions of dollars in investment yielding new buildings and a reconfiguration of some of our beloved storied giants in an effort to better elevate the way we live, work, and play. Here’s a look at some of the places driving Minneapolis’s next wave of development.

By Shutterstock people at park overlooking sunset, backs turned

From D.C. to the Philippines, empty nesters to young professionals, these Minneapolis denizens personify the live-work-play ethos across generational and cultural divides. Ahead, their insider tips for eats, drinks, sights, and delights.

Courtesy of ECMC Group Rooftop at ECMC Group Beanbag toss, Adirondacks, and skyline views at ECMC Group.

As downtown Minneapolis employers consider return-to-office plans, they reflect on how their teams adapted to remote work and what the next chapter of office culture will bring.

Courtesy of Finnegans Flight of Finnegans Beers on Patio

Minneapolis restaurants rise to the occasion, delivering gold-standard dining experiences rain or shine.