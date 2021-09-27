Hotel Excelsior Opens on Water Street

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hotel Excelsior hotel suite

A 100-year-old restored brick charmer on Water Street is now open as a limited-service boutique hotel–meets–apartment concept: Hotel Excelsior.

There’s no front desk, lobby bar, bellhop, room service, luxe spa, or even room keys. Instead, guests are set up with a unique access room code prior to arrival. According to the hotel concept’s design partner Jeff Verdoorn, “Our amenity is historic downtown Excelsior.” Think of it as the ultimate staycation solution for escaping the hustle-bustle of the city—your very own waterfront pied-à-terre.

After dropping your bags, head out to explore Water Street’s shops and eateries, or just kick your feet up and cozy in—each one of the four guest suites (all designed by neighboring interior design studio The Sitting Room) boasts a modern, nautical vibe and includes a full kitchen, living room, sleeping area, and reserved parking space in the back of the building.

Bonus: The hotel is perched above local heritage brand Faribault Woolen Mill Co.’s shop, which is stocked with fan-favorite blankets and throws (including the best-selling Lake Minnetonka rendition of its map throw) and a selection of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories.

The hotel’s final phase? Adding in a ground-floor coffee bar and café flanked by an outdoor patio.

Book via hotelexcelsior.com, 612-876-5226.