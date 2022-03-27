Trails to Hike Around the North Shore

× Expand Photo by Victoria Campbell Cascade Falls Cascade Falls

The North Shore boasts the Superior Hiking Trail (SHT), more than 300 miles of world-class, well-groomed trail. Pro tip: These trails are accessible for three seasons, but for about $20 you can pick up a pair of traction cleats (see Yaktrax) that slip over your boots and you can hike year-round.

Split Rock River Wayside

This terrain is rugged, rocky, with lots of ups and downs. As a result, each section of the trail is rewarding in its own unique way, whether you’re following the Split Rock River or exploring the winding, well-trodden path.

Tettegouche State Park

There are dozens of trails to choose from: a Superior shoreline; High Falls—an inland hike that passes three waterfalls and one of the best (and safest) places to swim; and 23 miles of SHT. Hit the park office and ask a helpful ranger or grab a map.

Caribou River and Falls

Just half a mile from the wayside is one of the most spectacular waterfalls on the North Shore. In summer, many take off their shoes and wade in. The spur to the SHT follows the Caribou River to a lookout platform with a view of Lake Superior.

Sugarloaf Cove

Family-friendly, mostly flat terrain, this one includes a rock beach/cove overlooking Superior—perfect for rock skipping. Stop by the nature center to learn about everything from geology to wildlife.

Cascade River and Falls

Just a short jaunt from the parking lot, there’s a photo op with three waterfalls in one picture. Though it does access the SHT, most are content with a short loop to and around the waterfalls. Stairs and bridges make this easy to navigate for most.

Oberg Mountain

While this less-than-three-mile loop is enjoyable all year round, in the fall it’s the stuff postcards are made of. The views are vast and breathtaking. But the trail is a good bit of work, with elevation and exposed roots.

Pincushion

Just a few minutes up the famous Gunflint Trail, this trail offers views of Grand Marais, the harbor, and the lighthouse. The terrain is relatively gentle, but there are a few cliffs to be aware of.