Why the Great River Road Is Secretly Minnesota's Best Day Trip Drive

Lots of folks contend that the best, most scenic drive in these here parts is Highway 61 along the North Shore. And while it’s true that Dylan’s drive is none too shabby, we’re not here to crown cruising Superior’s western coast king. That’s because barely more than an hour outside the Twin Cities there’s another historic route with ancient cliffs on one side, a legendary river on the other, and some of the great small towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin along the way. Yep. In our humble opinion, the drive along the Mighty Miss between Red Wing and Winona is superior to anything that big lake up north has to offer. Don’t believe us? Then come along as we explore the shops, eats, drinks, sights, history, and adventures contained within this amazing part of the Midwest that time forgot.

The Drive

What inspired the author, his wife, and his poodle to take a scenic midweek drive around the Wisconsin side of Lake Pepin, through the ancient unglaciated limestone cliffs, all the way to the Marine Art Museum in Winona? Pie for lunch! >>Read More

Great River Road Snacking

Discovering a great chicken shack, watching the river roll from a brewpub patio, and grabbing the ultimate expression of pie is all a part of your flow. >>Read More

Where to See Art Along the Great River Road

There are no plane tickets required for a rejuvenating stroll through some of the world’s masterpieces. >>Read More

Main Street Shopping

From international shoe companies to local potters, find a piece of the region that speaks to you. >>Read More

Higher Ground

From billy goat trudges to lazy strolls, the bluff lands beguile. >>Read More