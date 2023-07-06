GMA Kicks Off “Main Street USA” Series in Stillwater

× Expand ABC News/"Good Morning America" Main Street USA Stillwater

Good Morning America kicked off its brand new series “Main Street USA” earlier this week, shining a light on the communities all across the country that keep the American spirit alive.

The first town on the docket was none other than Stillwater, Minnesota, with ABC News reporter Alex Perez broadcasting live from Stillwater's Main Street to the tune of hundreds of cheers from locals in the background, sharing its small river town charm with tens of thousands of live viewers.

The presence of one Sara Jespersen was also honored and recognized, for her work in Stillwater beautifying the town for fellow residents and turning it into a home through multiple projects, including turning a once-abandoned garbage alley into a vibrant work of art.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski surprised Jespersen live on the air by officially proclaiming July 3 as Sara Jespersen Day.

“It’s a vibrant place to be,” Jepersen answered when asked about what makes Stillwater so special.

“It’s an amazing community to live in, and we’re all so proud. And I feel like every single person contributes to its success. And all these small business owners and community members––they’re parts of our heart,” said Jepersen.

Other pit-stops on the “Main Street: USA” tour are Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, followed by Chagrin Hills, Ohio, then McKinney, Texas, and finishing off in none other than Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Watch the full Stillwater segment of “Main Street: USA” below.