Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis Opens Reservations

Rendering courtesy of the Four Seasons RBC Gateway

Located at the corner of Hennepin and Washington Avenue within the RBC Gateway tower in downtown Minneapolis, the new Four Seasons Hotel will soon be open for guests this June. The hotel announced that it is beginning to accept reservations today.

The 37-story building will house the city’s only five-star hotel, in addition to 34 private residences by the Four Seasons on the upper floors, a pool deck, office space, and a restaurant and café by chef Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable and Bellecour.

“Like the building itself, Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis will be warm, inviting and filled with light, engaging in local culture, encouraging connections and setting a new standard for luxury hospitality in the city,” hotel operations president Antoine Chahwan said in a statement.

The hotel boasts 222 guest rooms and suites spanning floors 23-30, “all with unobstructed Mississippi River and skyline views,” according to a press release, plus more than 16,500 square feet of event spaces.

“The state motto of Minnesota is L'Étoile du Nord, and Star of the North is what we aspire to be,” general manager Florian Riedel said in a statement. “With our neighbors in the downtown area, we are very committed to making positive contributions in support of our community and the future of our city.” The hotel has been building a staff of more than 300 employees to help accommodate guests.

The architecture, hotel, and guest room interiors were designed by Smallwood. The restaurant interiors and pool deck bar will feature styling by the design firm AvroKO.

Chef Gavin Kaysen’s still-unnamed restaurant will rest on the street level, facing Nicollet Mall, in addition to a café, and also anticipates a June opening. What may be the city’s next destination restaurant will feature Mediterranean flavors, an open kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light to spill in.

Four stories up on the pool deck terrace—the largest in the city, according to the hotel—will be a casual bar and grill during the day, and by night a comfortable place (a heated bar and fire table will help keep it open year-round) to enjoy a drink with food by executive chef Martín Morelli, who will craft an “Italian Riviera meets the Mississippi River” menu for the fourth-floor restaurant. The outdoor plaza includes a pool, hot tub, and firepit, which leads into a fitness center, spa, and indoor pool.

The project is guided by the Pohlad-owned United Properties, while the residences are represented by the Cynthia Froid Group, which has been selling downtown condos for decades.

More than 500,000 square feet of office space make up the lower floors in the tower. RBC Wealth Management began working in the building last month.