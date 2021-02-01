Downtown Restaurants Are Dishing Out a Better Future

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo by Uzoma Obasi Devil's Advocate Restaurant Devil’s Advocate will be ready when it’s safe to bring patrons back.

With all the uncertainty facing the hospitality industry, last spring the mpls downtown council launched a group of downtown restaurant leaders and others, like Hospitality Minnesota, to regularly convene, share ideas and new best practices, and help restaurants not only endure their current challenges but come back stronger than before.

“This isn’t the time to hoard ideas; this is a time to share ideas, because nobody is going to pull out of this on their own,” says Erik Forsberg, owner of Empire Hospitality, including Devil’s Advocate and Dan Kelly’s Pub (both temporarily closed). “The best way to get out of this is to do it together.”

Photo by Vanessa Carrara Erik Forsberg, Empire Hospitality Erik Forsberg

Forsberg and Fulton Brewing Taproom general manager Nikole Harris help lead this thought leadership group’s conversations. Many in the hospitality industry have approached this season with pivots to takeout and introductions to new public health safety measures for their establishments. They’ve also collectively advocated for state and federal support and shared marketing and agreed to continued closures. The group is keeping an eye on the future and has started planning how they can work together to welcome more guests back to downtown this spring and summer.

“It’s probably one of the most friendly competitive industries out there,” Forsberg says. “You never want to be just the one restaurant someplace, right? You want other restaurants around; you want to be in a restaurant district where people are going.”

When COVID-19 shut down restaurants across the country this past year, restaurateurs from all over the state grouped together to help each other in the scramble. But Forsberg, whose restaurants are located in downtown Minneapolis and outstate Minnesota, realized downtowners face a unique set of problems.

Photo by Tucker Gerrick courtesy of Fulton Brewing Fulton Taproom Summer 2020 Patios, like the one at Fulton, will be welcome spaces come spring (and even on warmer winter days).

While Forsberg and his restaurants have been hibernating since the beginning of the pandemic, Harris at Fulton Brewing was back on the frontlines after Fulton reopened in June. She’s seen the struggles of working in the hospitality industry in this climate firsthand, and why it’s important to keep it running.

“I find it to be really rewarding,” Harris says. “It’s good to keep a pulse on what everybody’s doing downtown so that we can all be cohesive through the pandemic—and even beyond. If we can all work together to keep our city, to keep our restaurants and our hospitality, on the same page safety-wise, we’ll be in a better position.”

Even when patio season came to a close, Harris and Fulton Brewing continued to adjust to make dining as safe as they could for their customers before the state had to shut down again in November. They took measures to ensure that guests were spaced 6 feet apart, and they also installed an ionizer to improve safety for indoor dining.

Photo by Tucker Gerrick courtesy of Fulton Brewing Nikole Harris, Fulton Brewing Nikole Harris

“I don’t see a lot of the protocols we’ve put in place changing anytime soon—even with a vaccine,” Forsberg says.

While standards and safety guidelines are continuing to change the restaurant industry as a whole, Forsberg believes that rebuilding the restaurant industry could make it better than it was before the pandemic began. He says it’s like remodeling a house: “It’s got to get worse before it gets better.”

Forsberg thinks that there will be residual concerns even after the pandemic ends and hopes for downtown to be a hub of outdoor events and activities. The group envisions downtown events featuring closed streets, stages, and, of course, food vendors.

But no matter what we do, Forsberg says, the only mistake we as Twin Citizens can make about the hospitality industry is doing nothing.

“This is a proactive approach to building the downtown that, honestly, I think can be a better place than it was before we went into this whole thing,” Forsberg says. “I think the city is going to be a better city once we’ve rebuilt it.”

He adds: “We can either come out of this thing into a pile of rubble or we can build a garden that you walk into at the end of it.”

This article originally appeared in the January 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more of on downtown Minneapolis in 2021, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.