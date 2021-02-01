What's Up Downtown?

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Whoever says we can’t have it all hasn’t met RBC Gateway. Opening spring 2022 in what was a parking lot after the demo of the Nicollet Hotel, the tower at Washington and Hennepin includes office space that will be home base for RBC Wealth Management’s world headquarters and the Pohlad Companies, as well as Minneapolis’s first five-star hotel, the Four Seasons, and condo living starting at floor 31. For residents of the 33 condos, life is an endless vacation with access to all hotel services (think food service, housecleaning, valet...) and amenities. Ranging from 1,800 to 6,500 square feet (!!), the units have dizzying views from floor-to-ceiling windows. The complex also houses treats like a fitness center, restaurants, a spa, and a public plaza with a lawn ripe for picnicking or special events. As the glass goes up on the building throughout the year, city crews will be busy reworking Hennepin Avenue below to make it more conducive to pedal and ped traffic.

Developers of The Dayton’s Project, which was slated to open last spring, pumped the brakes when COVID-19 hit. A new suite program incorporates additional ready-to-use office spaces with social distancing elements built in but easy to adjust or remove when we return to a less- distanced existence. The concept revitalizes the Dayton’s landmark with stunners like a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, glass-walled Winter Lounge with cozy northern vibes, and rooftop deck (with fireplaces). Open spaces, made possible by massive floor plates spanning a city block, are a trademark of the building and allow for more flexibility with layouts. Though they haven’t set an official reopen date, The Dayton’s Project team is chugging full steam into 2021 and will first open its food hall concept, whenever it’s able. Fingers crossed we’ll see it yet this year.

The atrium in downtown’s iconic landmark is getting a $5 million renovation. The skyscraping waterfall will be swapped for a reflecting pool, bringing the liquid soundtrack closer to visitors and highlighting the architecture and sky in the water’s reflection. Expected to finish in July, the redo includes a planting bed below the floor to accommodate larger, healthier trees (upping the forest factor) and new seating throughout the park. Downtowners can catch eye candy on normally eyesore construction barriers as murals are painted in December and January.

The groundbreaking condo complex has been rising in the Mill District since 2019. Twenty-eight of the 44 floors (housing 118 units) have been completed, and the team hopes to welcome us home in early 2022. The design is more akin to single-family homes, just sharing a tower and tons of amenities. Besides a prime location on the river with easy access to Gold Medal Park, ELEVEN is decked out with fitness amenities like a bar with a golf simulator, a fitness center, yoga studios, and a sport court. Health tech added to the design this year includes low-touch faucets and doors. Atop Minneapolis’s tallest luxury condo building, the rooftop deck is the cherry on top with bird’s-eye views of the city and the river—you can see all the way to St. Paul too!

Freshening up the face of our lil Miss(issippi), Water Works is closing in on the finish line. The six-acre redevelopment along West River Parkway is well underway, with tree-covered city steps and the pavilion checked off the list. The pavilion will open in the spring (barring any COVID-related delays), as will the Native-driven restaurant concept tentatively named Owamni by The Sioux Chef. The eatery will use traditional ingredients and support local Indigenous growers. In coming years, a public Dakota art installation will take shape along the river. Water Works’ second phase, the riverside, includes a larger event space and more areas along the river, like a beach cove, overlook, and bike trail connection to the Grand Rounds system, and will break ground this year with a 2023 target completion date.

