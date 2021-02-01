The Show Must Go On

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo by Courtney Perry Minnesota Orchestra during Pandemic Osmo Vänskä conducting a masked Minnesota Orchestra.

Less than two weeks after Minnesota shut down this past March, First Avenue was scheduled to have its 50th anniversary party weekend filled to the brim with performances and crowds. It had been in the works not for just weeks or months. It was something the First Ave team had thought about for years.

They hope to reschedule for the future but are disappointed to miss the official day. “There’s a little bit of nostalgia for that date passing,” says Ashley Ryan, marketing director of First Avenue. “But we also know how to throw a party.”

Within two weeks, they planned, organized, and hosted a virtual 50th anniversary with performances from local artists like Har Mar Superstar, Craig Finn, and Lori Barbero of Babes in Toyland. It was one of the first instances of community support for the arts in Minneapolis during the pandemic, something that’s helped arts and culture institutions like First Avenue, the Minnesota Orchestra, and the Hennepin Theatre Trust (HTT) survive 2020. And it’s that support that will help them get through the end of the pandemic.

While First Ave has made headlines with the National Independent Venue Association and the Save Our Stages act, it’s also partnered with local businesses, launching projects like a coffee collab with Five Watt Coffee, clothing with Mill City Running, and a subscription service with multiple local booksellers.

“We just wanted to really work with some hometown partners and help highlight what cool stuff is happening around our own cities,” Ryan says.

Virtual Broadway Shows

Mark Nerenhausen, HTT president and CEO, says that HTT’s mission has always been about the community, but the pandemic has tested the organization’s creativity when it comes to upholding its connections with others.

“The theaters might be dark, but Hennepin Theatre Trust, and the mission and the connection with the community, is very much alive still,” Nerenhausen says.

Within the last year, HTT has been able to expand its community work in unexpected ways. The organization has hosted virtual Broadway performances with people like Christopher Jackson and Vanessa Williams, turned downtown billboards into art galleries, and given workshops to students in theater programs all across the state.

HTT also collaborated with the Mpls Downtown Improvement District, the mpls downtown council, and The Warming House to produce virtual Street Show musical performances throughout the year, which included Gem shows at downtown locations including The Dayton’s Project, U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field, Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, Le Méridian Chambers rooftop, and more.

“It really is important to have that connection with the artist and feel that intangibility of a live performance,” Nerenhausen says. “But at the same time ... there are a lot of things that we can do in a virtual platform that also have value.”

Music to More Ears

HTT isn’t the only organization that’s been leaning into the virtual world. At Orchestra Hall, a sold-out show would hold about 2,000 people maximum, but streamed shows on NPR and TPT have received nearly double that viewership. And with online recordings, that number only continues to rise—and not just with local viewers.

“We’re getting a lot of people who are curious about what we’re doing and we’ve come across their radar in some way,” says Minnesota Orchestra president and CEO Michelle Miller Burns. “That’s a nice opportunity as well, to continue to grow the love of music here in this community and, of course, around the country and around the world.”

In addition to streamed performances, the Minnesota Orchestra has conducted socially distanced performances in Peavey Plaza and worked with other arts and culture organizations like the Walker Art Center to discuss and share plans and protocols around the pandemic.

While it’s difficult to plan for a future during a pandemic when your business model requires you to have things booked in advance, many venues plan to open its (physical) doors to audiences this year. HTT plans to open their theaters at the end of July with Hamilton, while First Ave and the Minnesota Orchestra continue to plan on playing by ear. But no matter when they reopen, some of the innovations from the previous year are likely to stick.

“I think the future is about thinking of what is the best of our core traditions and combining those elements with some of these new activities and new ways of thinking and engaging,” Burns says. “[We’ll] carry those forward, kind of weave it together, moving forward into some- thing that is exciting and strong and dynamic.”

Photo courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust Virtual Showcase by Hennepin Theatre Trust Virtually Together, a tribute to Minnesota high school musical theater, can be viewed at hennepintheatretrust.org.

This article originally appeared in the January 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.