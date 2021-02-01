In Their Own Words

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Ann Rainhart – Taft Chief Strategy Officer, Minneapolis

HOW HAVE YOU MAINTAINED A HEALTHY NUMBER OF IN-OFFICE EMPLOYEES?

Our current goal isn’t to have large numbers of people in-office. Rather, we’ve created an environment that is as safe as possible for our colleagues to work from and serve the needs of our clients.

We worked with a local epidemiologist and created a firm-wide task force to develop a plan for workplace return that adheres to COVID-19 guidelines, policies, and protocols, and we adapt the plan as new information becomes available. We also grant our employees autonomy over their office return plans and support for how and where they work. We see choice and flexibility as something that is here to stay but believe the office will remain a critical component to our business strategy.

HOW DO YOU SEE BUSINESSES BEING RUN DOWNTOWN IN 2021?

First and foremost, we need business leadership based on the needs of human beings. We must remember that recent events have created a stressful dynamic. We’ve watched beloved restaurants and businesses close. We have been isolated from each other and our families. This is a very human crisis at the expense of human lives and human dreams. It will take time to recover. Businesses that are dedicated to helping their employees navigate through today’s complexity into a brighter day will be successful. I see a large group of businesses working together to ensure this brighter day.

WHAT GIVES YOU HOPE FOR THE FUTURE?

Minnesota is filled with determined, hardworking, innovative talent. We’ve purposefully built and invested in our downtown. That purposefulness will reassert itself as we collectively work together to ensure downtown will thrive into the future. It’s on all of us to make that happen.

VJ Smith – MAD DADS National President

WHAT OUTREACH WORK HAVE YOU AND MAD DADS DONE DOWNTOWN?

We are working collaboratively with the Mpls Downtown Improvement District and other partners to maintain a safe environment for those who spend time downtown. We work with support from local stakeholders to ensure all people within the community and those coming downtown feel safe along Nicollet and throughout downtown. MAD DADS enjoys supporting the collective work of downtown public safety, as we believe in the power of relationships. Public safety is all about relationships, and this is what we do. We build relationships with youth and adults within our community.

HOW HAVE YOU STEPPED UP DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME?

MAD DADS has helped others by providing reminders and supplies as we navigate COVID-19 within our community. We give friendly reminders about masks, and we pass out hand sanitizer, food, and other supplies to those in need. We are also connecting people to services they may need to support them and help them become productive in our community.

WHAT GIVES YOU HOPE FOR THE FUTURE?

I believe the hope is that we know we have to support young people. We have to do something to change the culture around why some young people come downtown. And we’ve got people working on that. The fact is that folks really, really want to change. George Floyd and the pandemic really took a toll on all of us. I’m a survivor of COVID-19. I was in the hospital, and it almost took my life. I know the importance of wearing a mask, but also the importance of equality in our community. It’s going to take us time, but I believe that we can do it.

Vincent Thomas – Minneapolis College Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Development

WHY DOES MINNEAPOLIS COLLEGE VALUE BEING DOWNTOWN?

I remember hearing Minneapolis community leaders say, years ago, that “downtown is everybody’s neighborhood.” Our vision is to provide access to excellence and pathways to opportunity to, essentially, everybody. What better location could there be for us to do that than “everybody’s neighborhood?”

Our downtown location makes us one of the most accessible colleges in Minnesota. The same freeways, bus and light rail routes, and bicycle lanes that bring people into downtown for business and entertainment also easily bring students, faculty, and staff from across the entire Twin Cities area to our campus. This helps us accomplish our mission to provide access to education in a “diverse, dynamic, and downtown environment.”

HOW DOES A DOWNTOWN LOCATION IMPACT STUDENTS AND THEIR EDUCATION?

Ideally, our downtown location contributes to our students’ education by making the entire city of Minneapolis a lab that provides opportunities for our students to learn. Practically, our location has a positive impact on our students and their education because it ensures that they will never attend college in isolation. They will always have off-campus services, goods, and employment opportunities within walking distance. Downtown’s green spaces—most notably Loring Park and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden—give our students easily accessible opportunities to enjoy nature and beauty.

Leslie Graves – Kraus-Anderson Vice President of Human Resources

HOW IS KRAUS-ANDERSON STAYING COMMITTED TO DOWNTOWN?

Downtown Minneapolis has been Kraus-Anderson’s home for our entire 123-year history! The city has fostered our growth and prosperity ever since. In the past few years, we made a major investment in building our future here, quite literally. We redeveloped our own block into a high-density, mixed-use live-work-play environment with HQ Apartments, Elliot Park Hotel, Finnegan’s Brewery, and our headquarters, which consolidated our offices from three locations. Our headquarters, and the KA Block, is a showcase for who we are and what we do: Together, strengthening the communities we serve.

WHAT GIVES YOU HOPE FOR THE FUTURE?

You know, we Minnesotans—even those of us who are transplants—really embrace a sense of home and family. Even as we’ve been very successful in our work-from-home transition, the experience of being apart has only made us realize how very much we all miss being together—and that vibe you just can’t get over a Zoom meeting. While we don’t know exactly when, or what it will look like, we know we’ll be together again.

