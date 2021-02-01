A Look at Downtown Minneapolis in 2021

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Couple on Stone Arch Bridge

Photo by George Heinrich Gold Medal Park A vibrant East Town has drawn residents downtown.

The pandemic hurled curveballs at cities around the world, and downtown Minneapolis was not exempt. We spoke to key players about the importance of building on that progress and why it’s critical for the success of the entire region. Read more >>

Photo by Courtney Perry Minnesota Orchestra during Pandemic Osmo Vänskä conducting a masked Minnesota Orchestra.

When it comes to improvisation, leave it to the arts and culture community to take the lead and show the rest of us how to execute it with skill and finesse. Read more >>

Rendering courtesy of Accesso Services Crystal Court Rendering The new Crystal Court at the IDS Center (coming in July) will have a reflective pool instead of a waterfall.

A constellation of downtown projects has shown little sign of slowing despite the turmoil of the last year—with billions of dollars in investment yielding new buildings and a reconfiguration of some of our beloved storied giants. Here’s a look at some of the places driving Minneapolis’s next wave of development. Read more >>

Photo by Uzoma Obasi Devil's Advocate Restaurant Devil’s Advocate will be ready when it’s safe to bring patrons back.

A group of hospitality insiders is coming together to plan what’s next for downtown dining. Read more >>

Photo courtesy of Minneapolis College Minneapolis College Campus Minneapolis College campus

These downtown champions discuss the vitality of Minneapolis’s core and why they believe it will come back brighter than before. Read more >>

Photo by Peter Von de Linde Spoonbridge and Cherry

No hiking boots needed here! Take to the (still) humming streets of downtown Minneapolis and explore outdoor hot spots worth the extra layer of long underwear. Read more >>

Minneapolis: always growing and evolving. Here, recent openings, new happenings, and a few things you might not know. Your downtown awaits—whenever you’re ready to return.

Through private funding, the Minneapolis Community Safety Innovation Fund has committed roughly $5 million to transform public safety in the city.

New wellness + work concept, Life Time Work Downtown Minneapolis, includes private and open work areas emphasizing health. The 53,000-square-foot space is slated to open April 2021 in the Thirty building (formerly the YMCA).

Deluxe Corp. announced it will move its corporate HQ to 801 Marquette, cozying up to the Foshay. The company plans a Fall 2021 move of its 525 employees to the space.

The Rand Tower Hotel opened last month, sporting a $110 million renovation. The new look blends the storied 1920s Art Deco building with modern luxe. (Bonus: there’s a bar with a retractable roof.)

Photo courtesy of Mpls DID 2019 DID Ambassador of the Year Glenn Schulze, 2019 DID Ambassador of the Year

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

As most workers retreated from Minneapolis in March, Mpls DID Ambassadors continued to do their thing: picking up trash and recycling, removing weeds, planting flowers, and lending a helping hand to downtowners—at a safe distance. Rain, shine, snow, sleet, wind, road construction—even a pandemic—the ambassadors are out there.

They are the caring hands holding downtown together and polishing it up for when we’re ready to return. Next time you see them, give them a wave and a thank you.

